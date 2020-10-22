Limbaugh: Hunter Biden may have wanted his laptop to be found

by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2020

Did Hunter Biden leave his laptop at a Delaware computer repair shop as a “way of turning on his father without actually turning on his father?” radio host Rush Limbaugh asked.

“I don’t know. I know that this guy, Joe Biden, has a very volcanic temper. And this circumstance is becoming more and more pointed, unfortunate now the FBI’s got Hunter’s hard drive.”

Fox News reported on Thursday that Tony Bobulinski, who was listed as the recipient of an email published by the New York Post that appeared to detail a business arrangement involving a Chinese company and members of the Biden family, has confirmed that the email is “genuine” and provided more information regarding the Bidens’ role in the deal.

The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?”

“The reference to ‘the Big Guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden,” Bobulinski said in a statement to Fox News.

Limbaugh noted that the Hunter Biden laptop “is actually not about Hunter Biden. None of this is about Hunter Biden. This is about Joe Biden.”

Limbaugh continued: “Let me ask you a question. In all seriousness, folks. You’re Hunter Biden. You’re the son of the vice president of the United States and a former United States senator. And your father has put you in these various positions that result in you sending him money. You, the son, Hunter Biden, have to send your dad money. That’s the purpose. That’s what your gig is. And you know that it isn’t right.

“You know that you’re not living your life. You’re not living your life. You’re living your dad’s life. You’re doing what your dad needs you to do except that you’re not 17 or 18 years old, you’re a full-fledged adult. So you got this laptop of yours, and it’s got all this stuff on it. And what do you do? You take it to a repair shop?

“The fact is, he did. He took it to a repair shop, a computer repair shop in Delaware and then didn’t pick it up. He left it there for 45-days. Why do that? ‘Cause he wanted it to be seen. He wanted it to be spotted. He wanted what’s happening now to happen. I think he was under a lot of pressure. I think he didn’t want to be doing all of this. There might have been some resentment.”

Hunter Biden was being paid huge amounts of money “for things he’s not qualified to do,” Limbaugh added. “So he takes his computer with all this data on it, all of this incriminating data, and he leaves it at a computer repair shop and signs off on the fact that if he doesn’t pick it up in 45 days he loses possession of it. So my point is that I think exactly what’s happened is what Hunter wanted to happen.”

As Joe Biden enlists his partners in the major media to either ignore the story or say it is nothing more than a “smear,” Limbaugh noted that “we now know with 100 percent certainty there were no smears. There’s been outstanding reporting that went on here. And here’s Roger Simon at Epoch Times: Hunter Biden was trying to tell us something. I pretty much said this. I think this poor guy is a lost soul, and his leaving that laptop might have been a conscious — could have been an unconscious, deliberate act.”

Limbaugh continued: “I’m not gonna say it’s one of these desperate cries for help, but I think that he was desperate. He didn’t like the arrangement. He thought that it wasn’t gonna end well for him. But look at what happens here. Who in the world could live for a year without noticing you had left your laptop somewhere? You put your laptop somewhere, you don’t go back for it for 45 days or longer, a year?”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media