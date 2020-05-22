Limbaugh: Evidence shows operation targeting Flynn began before Russian phone call

by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2020

The Obama administration’s targeting of Michael Flynn was a last-ditch effort by a group of officials who never dreamed they would ever need a last-ditch effort, radio host Rush Limbaugh noted.

Now, Obama era officials are terrified of what Flynn might say about things he witnessed during his time as Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Limbaugh said during his Thursday broadcast.

He concluded the segment by focusing attention on the timeline which raises new questions about who was directing the targeting of Flynn.

President Barack Obama’s ego would not allow him to remain out of the loop when an operation to target the Trump campaign was implemented — and now the “bottom has fallen out,” Limbaugh noted.

“They thought that they would get rid of Trump before he was inaugurated, folks,” Limbaugh said. “They thought they were gonna get rid of Trump during the transition — well, hell, they thought they were get rid of Trump before the election. He confounded that by winning. So during the transition, they think they’re gonna be able to create enough doubt that the Republicans or somebody would say, ‘You know what? Maybe this guy is not fit for office,’ whatever.”

Trump’s victory led to the Jan. 5, 2017 meeting in the Oval Office memorialized by the memo then-national security adviser Susan Rice wrote to herself on Trump’s inauguration day. Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates were at the meeting.

It was, Limbaugh said, “one last-ditch effort to try to damage Trump within the realm of public opinion before he’s inaugurated by plotting how they can get the Steele dossier into the news, into the public domain.”

Limbaugh continued: “And then of course you add the unmasking of Flynn to all this and the numbers of Obama people who wanted to know who he was. You know, there’s something really curious about this, too. The conversation that Flynn had with the Russian ambassador who goes to lunch all the time, Sergey Kislyak? That conversation that was wiretapped was on December 29th.

“Now, there may have been more than one conversation. But if you look at the dates of many of the unmasking requests, you’ll find that they are December 15th, 16th, 17th, 14th. Well, what the hell? There wasn’t anything to unmask then. There were people that we’ve never heard of that supposedly were requesting Flynn to be unmasked in these conversations with the Russian.

“There was a plan in motion designed to get Flynn and get him out of the way long before any phone call he had with any Russian that supposedly sent up alarm bells and red flags. None of this happened as they want you to believe it. This was a targeted operation that had been implemented months before December of 2016.”

Limbaugh added: “The bottom has fallen out of everything Obama set up, including now we know that the director national intelligence Clapper and then Comey and Brennan were all testifying under oath. They never saw a shred of evidence regarding Trump and Russia collusion, despite the fact that they’re lying daily, multiple times a day for two to three years. And that is all known now.”

