Limbaugh: Democrat governors drunk with power

by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2020

Oregon Democrat Gov. Kate Brown wants people to call the police on neighbors who have more than the mandated number of people over for Thanksgiving.

Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered people to wear their face coverings — at home. Pennsylvania banned the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants on Thanksgiving eve.

“They’re drunk. They’re drunk with power. And they’re salivating over ways to use it even more and in what they think are more creative ways,” radio host Rush Limbaugh said.

“This is what the American people apparently voted for.”

“Folks, do you see what is happening here? These are Democrat governors. These are Democrat mayors. And they’re going crazy with power. This governor of Pennsylvania has put limitations on buying booze on Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day.”

Limbaugh continued: “And now we’re advocating that citizens snitch on each other in the state of Oregon. A week ago the governor threatened citizens with fines, 30 days of jail time for having more than six people. When she was asked about enforcement, she said, quote, ‘This is no different than what happens if there’s a party down the street and it’s keeping everyone awake. What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it’s too noisy. This is just like that. It’s like a violation of a noise ordinance.’

“Now, this is a state where in certain circumstances, they legally allow to you possess heroin. It is a state where they have regularly allowed riots and vandalism and lawbreaking and looting (as long as it’s the right people being looted) in Portland. If you want to see your whole family for Thanksgiving, they want your neighbors to call the Gestapo on you!

“So they can toss you in the slammer — for your own good, of course. For your own good. You don’t know how to live your life the proper way. You don’t know how to make the proper decisions. You do not know how to keep yourself safe or anybody else safe, and so your neighbors have to report on you.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media