Limbaugh: Biden knew what he was doing when he didn’t say ‘God’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 4, 2020

What many saw as one of Joe Biden’s latest gaffes wasn’t really a gaffe at all, radio host Rush Limbaugh noted.

Biden was trying to recite the preamble to the Declaration of Independence at a campaign event in Houston on Monday. He launched into a quote saying, “We hold these truths to be self-evident…” But he concluded with: “All men and women created by, go– you know — you know the thing. You know how we talk about it, or we the people.”

Biden purposely omitted “their Creator,” Limbaugh said, because as a Democrat he cannot mention God.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men endowed by their Creator — that’s what he couldn’t say,” Limbaugh said. “Democrats can’t acknowledge God. This is where Plugs, to me, is showing signs of being mentally with it. Plugs didn’t forget God. What Plugs realized is he can’t mention God as a Democrat. God is the ecology. God is climate change. You can’t mention God. This is a party — God gets booed at the Democrat convention.”

Limbaugh was referencing the 2012 Democratic National Convention, when mention of God was removed from the party platform.

“Have you forgotten? They remove God. And it’s all about abortion. It’s all about abortion,” Limbaugh said. “So Plugs (Biden) knows he can’t mention Creator. So he’s trying to [re]cite — and Plugs is old enough when the Democrats used to be able to mention God. They used to be able to go to church. They used to be able to talk about God. They used to be able to talk about Jesus Christ. They used to be able to incorporate God in their politics. They can’t anymore.”

Limbaugh continued: “Don’t tell me these people are not a bunch of radical leftists. There’s nothing moderate or mainstream about ’em. And Plugs here had his wits about him enough to realize that if he mentioned Creator or God, he would be in deep doo-doo on the eve of Super Tuesday. So he caught himself. Now, he sounds stupid, but I think in this case Plugs’ mental acuity is actually on display.

“He’s trying to tell them we know it’s God, I can’t say God, Creator, you know what I’m talking about, you know the thing, you know it, I can’t say it. That’s what he’s saying to ’em. Don’t doubt me on this, folks. He didn’t forget God. He didn’t forget endowed by Creator. He knows that. He’s known that. Plugs is old enough that he was taught this in school and had to recite this in school like all the rest of us.”

The Declaration of Independence states: “When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign said “no thank you” to an endorsement from disgraced former FBI Director James Comey.

Comey tweeted on Tuesday: “Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. I agree with @amyklobuchar: We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @JoeBiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020.”

Biden campaign rapid response director Andrew Bates essentially rejected the endorsement from Comey, who remains polarizing within the Democratic Party, despite his outspoken criticism of Trump.

“Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge?” Bates tweeted.

