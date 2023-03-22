Like 1,000 others at Jan. 6 rally, reporter tells Tucker Carlson he may also be charged

by WorldTribune Staff, March 22, 2023

The Biden Department of Justice has told court officials to prepare for some 1,000 more individuals to be charged in connection to the J6 protest.

Matthew Graves, the U.S. Attorney in Washington D.C., sent a one-page letter to the chief judge of the D.C. federal court, warning of the potential deluge of defendants, Bloomberg News reported.

The correspondence provides details on what Attorney General Merrick Garland has described as “one of the largest, most complex and most resource-intensive investigations in our history.”

One of the 1,000 individuals who expects he will be charged is investigative journalist Steve Baker.

Baker had said in interviews immediately after the events of J6 that he spent 35 minutes inside the Capitol recording video.

He said he went in about 10 minutes after the first West Door breach and then left at 3 p.m.

Baker told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 to report on the events as a journalist.

“I was eventually I believe targeted, not because I was there as a journalist, but because that my story did not comport with the approved narrative.”

