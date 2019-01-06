Lifestyles of the rich and communist: Tony Castro lives large

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Countdown: Top stories of 2018

by WorldTribune Staff, January 6, 2019

The grandson of longtime communist dictator Fidel Castro is flaunting his family’s wealth on social media with posts of him driving around in a BMW and enjoying lavish vacations while much of the population in Cuba struggles to find basic necessities such as bread and eggs, reports say.

South Florida-based media outlets which report on the Cuban community discovered the posts on Tony Castro’s Instagram account. They reported on the young Castro’s indulgences just days before the Communist island celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution, led by his grandfather who would later rule for five decades before dying in 2016.

The lives of the Castro family have mostly been kept secret to the outside world, and Tony Castro managed to keep a low profile until the media outlets found he was documenting his extravagant lifestyle on Instagram.

According to the Miami Herald, a Facebook user posted a quote from George Orwell’s Animal Farm to describe the situation: “All the animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.”

Animal Farm, a satire of Stalinism which condemned totalitarian practices and presented Stalin as a traitor of the Russian Revolution, is banned in Cuba.

One Twitter user wrote that the young Castro, who has some 1,300 followers on Instagram, “is displaying posts that aren’t precisely historic but are luxurious. The people are stuck in slavery and hunger.”

Another Twitter user said Cuba’s current president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, is standing like a “mannequin” while people “are suffering from repression, hunger, lies, humiliations and miseries,” adding “Who is paying for all of Tony Castro’s… luxuries, riches and comfort?”

Castro has documented via Instagram his trips to Madrid, Spain and Panama City, Panama, but his favorite destination appears to be Mexico, the reports say. He visited the hip tourist attraction Isla del Carmen, posting a shot of himself sitting with an ancient Mayan temple in the background.

He also showed off his taste for fine liquors and foods during an uncle’s birthday celebration, and shared a photo during a night out in Havana after having a meal with his mother Lissete Ulloa, and a photograph of himself behind the wheel of a pricey BMW.

