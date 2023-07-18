Lia Antifa: Transgender swimmer extends brand

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 18, 2023

Lia Thomas, you are the first biological male to win an NCAA women’s championship, what are you going to do now?

“I’m going to join Antifa.”

Terrorize women in the changing room … join a budding terrorist organization. Sounds about right.

Journalist Andy Ngo noted that Thomas had posted images to social media showing him modeling a militaristic t-shirt reading “Antifa Super Solder,” along with a bondage-style, military-esque leather gear. He is also holding up his hand in a mock peace sign.

#Trans swimmer Lia Thomas, formerly William Thomas, has now embraced the #Trantifa branding in new photos posted on social media. Trans violent militancy is the current focus of #Antifa. They believe that critics of trans ideology should be silenced, maimed or murdered. Some… pic.twitter.com/qlU0jQXlbK — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 17, 2023

The photo was posted by Gwen, a transgender woman who reportedly identifies as Thomas’s girlfriend.

“The last time we heard from Thomas and Gwen, it was the biological male girlfriend of Thomas looking to raise money via a GoFundMe to pay for breast augmentation. Gwen was seeking just $1,500 to cover time off, recovery, buying new clothes and bras,” Outkick’s Joe Kinsey noted.

“As for this Antifa thing,” Kinsey continued, “this will get real interesting if Thomas acts on the promise to compete for a spot on the U.S. women’s swimming team for the 2024 Paris Games. Imagine NBC Sports promoting into that one.”

When asked by Sports Illustrated in 2022 if he regretted taking a spot from a biological female on Penn’s women’s swimming team, Thomas said: “The very simple answer is that I’m not a man. I’m a woman, so I belong on the women’s team. Trans people deserve that same respect every other athlete gets.”

So, Kinsey asked, “what happens if demands aren’t met? Will Gwen and Thomas call in Antifa to deal with those who refuse to comply? Buckle up. We’re in for more craziness out of Thomas and this militant trans girlfriend with a pair of fake bolt-ons.”

THREAD:

1. This is a 🧵 we never expected to write…We sat down with NCAA women’s swimmer @Riley_Gaines_ and she shared some info about Lia Thomas. So we did some digging & now we have a LOT of questions. Is THIS what the NCAA thinks a woman is? WARNING: What we found is jarring: — Jake Crain (@JakeCrain_) February 15, 2023

