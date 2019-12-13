Levin: It’s the Democrats ‘that need to be impeached’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 13, 2019

President Donald Trump is upholding the U.S. Constitution, radio and TV host Mark Levin said on Thursday, adding that House Democrats are “the ones that need to be impeached.”

Levin, appearing on Fox New’s “Hannity”, said that if Democrats next week vote to impeach Trump, the next Democratic president must be impeached because Republicans and Democrats can’t each live under a different constitution.

Levin told host Sean Hannity:

Let’s look at the committee chairmen and the Speaker. You have Pelosi, Schiff, and Nadler. What do they have in common? A lot of things. They talk about the rule of law. They come from sanctuary cities that nullify federal law and they support that. They obstruct ICE and law enforcement. They reject our immigration laws and now they’re talking about the rule of law.

They don’t believe in the rule of law. The constitution is the law of the land. Not any of these potentates that run these committees and not Nancy Pelosi. It’s the president’s duty to uphold the constitution, not a rogue House where the Democrats are in control.

Literally every president who crosses the House of Representatives in the future, under the standardless procedures they have in place with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress is subject to potential impeachment if they do not bow to the will of the majority in the House of Representatives.

First of all, obstruction of Congress, they say, right? Has the Senate done anything yet? So how is it obstruction of Congress? It’s obstruction of a rogue faction of radical Democrats in the House of Representatives. Once they won the majority, they immediately ran for impeachment. The president of the United States has no obligation to them…

Let me tell you something: every past president who would be subject to impeachment under the current articles being debated in the House of Representatives. John Adams would be impeached. He shut down newspapers; he imprisoned reporters. Abraham Lincoln would be impeached. He shut down 300 newspapers; he imprisoned reporters. Thomas Jefferson would be impeached. The Louisiana Purchase without budget approval from the Congress. Woodrow Wilson would be impeached. He re-segregated the civil service and he put political opponents and reporters in prison. He would be impeached. The great FDR would be impeached. Internment of Japanese-Americans, Italian-Americans, German-Americans. Took their property, took their homes. Use of the Internal Revenue Service against the ‘Philadelphia Inquirer’ owner, against the Gannett owner. Used the IRS against his political opponents like Huey Long.

FDR would be impeached 25 times. John Kennedy would be impeached, used in the IRS and the FBI against his political opponents, leaked information against them. Lyndon Johnson would be impeached, used the IRS, the FBI, and the CIA, to tap into his political opponents into civil rights leaders. And by the way, became a multimillionaire while he was a Senator. We’d have a lot of impeachment going on under these bogus rules that this rogue House Democrat leadership that has been put in place…

The Democratic party needs to be slammed down now! The next Democrat president of the United States must be impeached. Not to get even, not because we are at a low level. But because the Republicans can’t live under one constitution when the Democrats live under another constitution. it’s the only way we are going to stop them. One party cannot be allowed to abuse the constitution, yet wave it around while the other party sits there and takes it. The Democrat party must be slammed down. The next Democrat president, if they vote for impeachment against President Donald Trump, must be impeached.

We have the blueprint; it’s the Pelosi project. She even said today, we’ve been at this for 22 months, for two years. What do you mean we’re being fast here? We have the plan: Endless unconstitutional subpoenas. No resort to judicial review. No due process. Accusers are protected from scrutiny. Phone calls with foreign leaders must be released. The president’s closest advisers must testify. Tax returns. Bank records. Business associates. All subject to Congressional access. And demand appointment of a special counsel. That’s the Pelosi project. It must become the Republican project when there is a Democrat president.