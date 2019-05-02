Letters to the Editor

By on

Mark Twain supposedly said: “Everyone talks about the weather but nobody does anything about it.”

The same could be said about the media.

WorldTribune.com occasionally publishes letters to the editor. Just email to world@worldtribune.com. [We love hearing from readers!]  If intended for publication, we would prefer that you include your Name and City, State, Nation.

Another option for standing up to the media would be to self-publish a YouTube, blog site or podcast using the FreePressInternational news service, a project of FreePressFoundation.org. For more information, click here.

Best Regards,

The Editors

 

  

Letters to the Editor added by on
View all posts by World Tribune →

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login