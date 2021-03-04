Leftists in media who fawned over Cuomo now change their tune

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 4, 2021

Throughout the covid pandemic, whenever leftist media personalities heard the name Andrew Cuomo they in effect Υbroke into the Rick Astley dance and proclaimed “Never Gonna Give You Up”.

The fawning was embarrassing, as CNN’s Chris Cillizza proved by embracing Cuomo as the “single most popular politician in America” and “the most important voice in the coronavirus crisis.”

But Cuomo is now steeped in dual scandals. And the lefties in corporate media offices are indeed deserting their favorite ggovernor.

The media long covered for the New York governor though it was evident his policy of sending covid-infected patients back to nursing homes killed thousands. Then, last month, Cuomo’s staff admitted the governor hid the real number of coronavirus deaths in his state’s nursing homes to shield himself from federal investigators.

In scandal two at the governor’s mansion in Albany, at least three women have come forward with allegations of Cuomo’s sexual deviancy.

The latter are likely a distraction as several Democrat governors face scandals for policies that cost lives. As John Nolte of Breitbart noted:

In a just world not plagued by a fake and corrupt media, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) would be on the edge of resigning his office today, not over a handful of times he allegedly got aggressive with women, but over his sociopathic executive order that required nursing homes to accept patients still infected with the coronavirus.

That, after all, is the real scandal here, the true scandal, an act so monstrous Cuomo knew he had to cover it up, which he did by falsely blaming the order on the Trump administration and then lying about just how many seniors died as a result.

Suddenly, the leftist media are singing a different tune. Turn around, bright eyes, it’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart”.

Cillizza’s Cuomo crush? Gone. On Monday he published a feature headlined: “Andrew Cuomo is trying to stall on sexual harassment allegations. It won’t work”.

In March 2020, Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast wrote in an article titled “Why We Are Crushing on Andrew Cuomo Right Now”: “All of a sudden, I love Governor Cuomo, his soothing Queens accent, his stories about his dad Mario.”

In March 2021, Jong-Fast wrote: “ ‘My Cuomo ‘Crush’ Turned Out to Be Stockholm Syndrome. The piece was extremely bad and not at all good.”

The Washington Post published a March 2020 story headlined, “Andrew Cuomo during the COVID-19 crisis is the same as ever, with one big difference: People like him”.

On March 3, 2021, the Post ran an op-ed titled: “Why were liberals so blind about Andrew Cuomo?”

New York Times media columnist Ben Smith scrambled to delete an old tweet that declared,” All Andrew Cuomo’s worst qualities are serving him and New York well.”

The Times also changed its tune following the more recent revelations on the nursing homes scandal, running a Feb. 22 analysis titled “Uprising Grows Over Cuomo’s Bullying and ‘Brutalist Political Theater’ “.

Salon is not a right-leaning publication by any stretch of the imagination, but its executive editor Andrew O’Hehir was on to the Cuomo crushers well before anyone else.

O’Hehir penned an April 5, 2020 op-ed titled “Andrew Cuomo’s not your boyfriend — and Joe Biden’s definitely not your dad”.

The sub-head on O’Hehir’s article: “Liberal derangement and quarantine madness have made New York’s governor a sex-god celebrity. Can’t we do better?”

