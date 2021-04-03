Left charged ‘white nationalist’ for Good Friday attack at U.S. Capitol; Jihad?

BREAKING . . .

Social-media mavens on the left were quick to cast blame for Friday’s U.S. Capitol attack on White nationalists and Trump supporters — until the suspect was linked to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Noah Green, 25, described himself as a “follower of Farrakhan” on his now-deleted Facebook page, which included a “Nation of Islam Certificate of Completion,” as shown on screen grabs. Capitol Police said he was shot and killed after ramming two officers at the main security gate. Officer William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force, died of his injuries.

Before the suspect was identified, however, speculation on social media was rife that he was aligned with the largely White Jan. 6 mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“Trump insurrectionists are attacking our Capitol again,” tweeted Dr. Chen Jialun on her verified blue-check account. Television writer David Matthews tweeted: “Without having the slightest clue about the ‘security incident’ at the Capitol, I’ma go ahead and call white nationalist terrorism on this one.” More

Christopher Holton, vice president of the Center for Security Policy, pointed out the obvious about the attack in a social media post:

It occurred on a significant Christian holy day [Good Friday].

It involved vehicle ramming. Both the Islamic State and Al Qaida have called for this type of attack.

The perp exited vehicle after ramming and attacked with an edged weapon. This has happened at least 3 times in Europe. The Islamic State and Al Qaida have both instructed supporters to use edged weapons.

