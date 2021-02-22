Leaked audio: Man alleged to be Sullivan admits ‘we did have agent provocateurs’ at Capitol riot

by WorldTribune Staff, February 22, 2021

In an alleged leaked audio, leftist activist John Sullivan, who was among those who breached the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, says that “I know we were going to storm the Capitol.”

“We did have agent provocateurs,” Sullivan says, admitting that Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and Insurgence USA were involved.

Sullivan, the founder of Insurgence USA, was indicted in early February for a host of crimes allegedly committed during the Jan. 6 riot, including two felonies related to obstruction.

In a Feb. 16 report, the Washington Examiner noted that when Sullivan reached the Speaker’s Lobby on Jan. 6, he allegedly told police guarding the door, “We want you to go home.” The FBI said officers began to exit, and members of the crowd moved toward the doors, with Sullivan yelling, “Go! Get this s—!” The crowd can be seen trying to bust out the glass in the entryway door windows, and his video shows Babbitt getting shot trying to climb through a window.

Before entering the Capitol building, Sullivan filmed the crowd pushing through police barriers, and as Sullivan approached the Capitol, he said, “Let’s go! This s— is ours! … Let’s burn this s— down.” Sullivan can be seen joining a crowd trying to open doors guarded by law enforcement and telling the crowd, “I have a knife — let me up,” as the group broke windows. A member of the crowd said officers are “giving us the building,” and Sullivan said, “Haul that motherf—er out this b—-.”

The Justice Department argued that Sullivan “positioned himself with a front seat to not one, but multiple confrontations with officers at multiple locations, and made consistently gleeful exhortations about burning and breaking things.”

The DOJ said that Sullivan faces charges of rioting in Provo, Utah, his hometown, for a Black Lives Matter protest he helped organize in June 2020. An August video showed Sullivan encouraging a group to attack the White House. Lex Scott, leader of BLM’s Utah chapter, described Sullivan as a “loose cannon” and said, “we do not want to be associated with” him.

