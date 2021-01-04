Lauren Boebert: Why I will carry my Glock to Congress

By on

by WorldTribune Staff, January 4, 2021

For anyone wanting to know why Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert intends to carry her firearm in Washington, D.C. and Congress, here’s why:

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

  , , ,

Lauren Boebert: Why I will carry my Glock to Congress added by on
View all posts by World Tribune →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login