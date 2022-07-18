Latest laptop reveal: 30 father-son meetings at Vice Presidential mansion

by WorldTribune Staff, July 18, 2022

Hunter Biden met with his father Joe Biden at least 30 times at the Vice Presidential residence between 2008 and 2016, according to the latest revelations out of the “laptop from hell.”

Many of the meetings occurred just days after Hunter Biden had returned to the U.S. from overseas business trips, the New York Post reported on July 16.

The meetings “raise questions about whether Hunter was relaying messages to his father on behalf of foreign clients, and cast new doubt” on Joe Biden’s “repeated denials that he had any role in his son’s shady overseas business dealings,” the report said.

Listings on the personal calendar on the Hunter Biden laptop show that Eric Schwerin, the president of Hunter Biden’s investment company Rosemont Seneca Partners, is named as an invite recipient on 21 of 30 listed meetings, with a green check frequently indicating his confirmed receipt of the invite for meetings with then-Vice President Biden.

“Schwerin was a longtime Hunter Biden business confidante, and had access to the elder Biden’s personal financial information,” the New York Post noted.

The calendar listings show that Hunter Biden wined and dined with officials and oligarchs from nations across the globe:

• Hunter Biden met Daniel Kablan Duncan, the Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire, on April 15, 2016 in Washington D.C. The 8:15 a.m. sitdown was quickly followed by a 9 a.m. confab with Vice President Biden at the Naval Observatory. The purpose of his meeting with Kablan is unclear.

• Between Feb. 15-18, 2012, Hunter Biden met with billionaire oligarchs in Moscow, including one now wanted for murder. Four days after his return, Hunter Biden met with Vice President Biden, again at the Naval Observatory.

• On Nov 14. 2015, Hunter Biden met with Romanian ambassador to the United States George Maior, before heading off for meetings in that country. He returned Nov. 17, and had breakfast with his father at the Naval Observatory two days later. Just months after the trip, he teamed up with former FBI Director Louis Freeh to help Romanian businessman Gabriel Popoviciu avoid jail time.

• In another meeting with royalty, the crown prince of Yugoslavia told the New York Post he was hoping Hunter could put in a good word to his dad about possible help rehabbing their royal palace in Belgrade.

• A March 2, 2012 entry notes a meeting with Joe Biden and Andrés Pastrana Arango, the former president of Colombia, whose business Hunter had been courting for months.

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik — who has promised to subpoena Hunter Biden should Republicans win back control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections — said the latest revelations from the laptop provide more evidence of Biden family corruption.

“Hardly a day goes by without another revelation about how intimately involved Joe Biden was with his son Hunter Biden’s corrupt foreign business dealings. The fact that Joe was in meetings with senior foreign leaders on behalf of Hunter and his business associates while Vice President further proves that Joe has been lying to the American people,” Stefanik told the Post.

