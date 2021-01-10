‘Largest online purge in history’: It’s not just President Trump who is being censored

by WorldTribune Staff, January 10, 2021

The purge has shifted into full gear.

“It’s getting bad and it’s obvious they’re cutting media influence of folks on the right to cut any question/dissent from the Democratic narrative,” RedState’s Nick Arama noted on Jan. 9. “They’re trying to consolidate power now while they have the excuse of the Capitol protests to buttress the fascistic effort.”

“Twitter is going after anyone they think is violating the narrative,” Arama added.

“They’ve now booted a slew of well-know influencers on the right.

“More pointedly, they took down the people who were not posting anything offensive that would violate the terms of service but were questioning things about the Democratic narrative about the facts.”

The following are some of the posts recorded as the purge was being carried out:

I’ve lost over 15,000 followers today – insane how many accounts are getting terminated in the largest online purge in history — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 9, 2021

Lost another 7000 followers in the last hour. The question is for all of us experiencing this: Are the now missing followers being banned or are their ‘followings’ being deleted arbitrarily by the Twitter Kommissars? — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) January 9, 2021

Started the day at 892k. Currently 856k and dropping. https://t.co/Qde6TY4Bwl — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 9, 2021

A GREAT supporter of the Truth and Trump is Kevin McCullough, superb talk radio host. Apparently, he’s days on Twitter have come to an end! (We are becoming so much like China it’s SCARY) you can find him on PARLER @kmcradio. I have to set up my own PARLER account soon! — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) January 7, 2021

I’ve lost 16,000 followers in the last 24 hours. I’ve lost 13,000 since dinner; 3,000 just during dessert (which, incidentally, was delicious). But it won’t work. You can’t silence the voice of freedom loving people through the tactics of the CCP, @jack. — Jesse R. Binnall ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@jbinnall) January 9, 2021

