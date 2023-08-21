Laptop expert on Hunter’s (and Clinton’s) attorney: ‘Same legal rodent in person as he is on cable TV’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 21, 2023

In an Aug. 18 interview with MSNBC, Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell said what “people tend to forget” when discussing the millions of dollars his client raked in from foreign entities is that “he’s a capable, educated, experienced person.”

What about the fact that he’s Joe Biden’s son and was paid many millions by people clamoring for access to the “Big Guy”?

Not important, because, as the state media have been instructed, Hunter Biden is the “smartest person” Joe Biden has ever known.

While Lowell shops his narrative to friendly regime media, no one knows the real story of Hunter and his infamous laptop from hell better than Garrett Ziegler, founder of the Marco Polo investigative group.

“Hours of deposition testimony have been had with this mendacious rat,” Ziegler said in an X post regarding Lowell. “And we can assure you that, unlike some people in the sophistry industry, he is exactly the same legal rodent in person as he is on cable TV.”

Ziegler pointed out that Lowell has a long history of defending ethically-challenged Democrat Party dynasties.

“He has represented the worst of the worst for three decades,” Ziegler said, adding the Lowell defended “Slick Willy’s fellatio in the Oval.”

Earlier this year, Lowell and the Hunter Biden legal team wrote letters to the Delaware attorney general, the Department of Justice, and the IRS which called for investigations of several people who disseminated the laptop. The letters were seen as the Hunter Biden team’s first admission that the laptop indeed was real.

But, hold on, Lowell and his team called on Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and U.S. Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G. Olsen to investigate the owner of the computer repair shop where the laptop was abandoned, John Paul Mac Isaac, as well as former Trump advisers Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, their attorney Robert Costello and others “for whom there is considerable reason to believe violated various Delaware laws in accessing, copying, manipulating, and/or disseminating Mr. Biden’s personal computer data.”

Lowell said in a statement to CBS News that the letters “do not confirm Mac Isaac’s or others’ versions of a so-called laptop.”

Brian Della Rocca, an attorney for John Paul Mac Isaac, told CBS News at the time, “Having not seen the letters until now, I haven’t had much of an opportunity to review them. After skimming the letters, the only thing I see is a privileged person hiring yet another high-priced attorney to redirect attention away from his own unlawful actions.”

Ziegler, who has published an online database on the “so-called laptop,” was also in Lowell’s crosshairs. After siccing the IRS on Ziegler’s group, Lowell wrote that Marco Polo is “little more than a thinly disguised political operation to attack the Biden administration and the Biden family.”

Ziegler told CBS News in a statement that the “letter to the IRS about Marco Polo is full of speculations and basic misunderstandings about the case law surrounding 501(c)(3) organizations.” He called it a “desperate attempt by “Hunter and his family to get the attention off of their crimes.”

But, then, getting the attention off the “Biden Crime Family” has been a hallmark of the Hunter Biden defense team. The first son’s lawyers warned prosecutors last year that they would put Joe Biden on the stand to testify in his son’s defense if criminal charges were ever brought against him, Politico reported on Aug. 19.

Another of Hunter’s lawyer, Chris Clark, wrote a letter to prosecutors last October after news leaked that federal agents had enough evidence to charge the first son with illegally buying a firearm while still using crack cocaine.

Clark said that if the Department of Justice charged Hunter, the defense would be forced to put Joe Biden on the witness stand.

Joe Biden “now unquestionably would be a fact witness for the defense in any criminal trial,” Clark wrote in a 32-page letter obtained by Politico.

The New York Post noted: “The email along with an additional 300 pages of emails reviewed by the outlet give a new, unreported insight into how Hunter’s sweet plea deal — which would have kept him out of prison — fell apart at the seams at the last minute last month.”

