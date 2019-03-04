Kim train races home, skips Beijing stop: Bolton says North balked at Trump’s ‘big deal’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 4, 2019

Kim Jong-Un’s special green train returned to North Korea from his unsuccessful summit with President Donald Trump to Vietnam “at a much faster pace” than the trip to Hanoi, a report said.

The North Korean leader’s train bypassed stops in China following speculation that Kim would stop in the port city of Guangzhou or possibly in Beijing to meet with Chinese supreme leader Xi Jinping.

A secretive group believed to be protecting the son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s assassinated older brother declared the formation of a government-in-exile Friday on the 100th anniversary of Korean mass demonstrations for independence. One North Korean watcher in Seoul suggested in a Korea Times analysis that Kim had reasons for anxiety.

Kim’s train left Dong Dang station in Vietnam on March 2 after a two-day summit with U.S. President Donald Trump ended without the agreement he sought.

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on March 3 said that Kim Jong-Un wasn’t prepared to accept the “big deal” offered by Trump during the Hanoi summit.

“The issue, really, was whether North Korea was prepared to accept what the president called ‘the big deal,’ which is denuclearize entirely under a definition the president handed to Kim Jong-Un, and have the potential for an enormous economic future,” Bolton told CBS News.

Bolton added that he didn’t consider the summit a failure: “I consider it a success defined as the president protecting and advancing American national interest.”

In an interview with Fox News, Bolton said, in walking away from the summit, Trump “made a very important point to North Korea and to other countries around the world about negotiating with him. He’s not desperate for a deal, not with North Korea, not with anybody, if it’s contrary to the American national interest.”

His train passed through the northeastern Chinese city of Benxi, near Shenyang, around 4 p.m. after going through Tianjin and Shanhaiguan earlier in the day, sources told Yonhap.

“The train seems to be moving at a much faster pace than it did when heading to Vietnam,” a source said.

Kim’s train was expected to reach Dandong station and then cross the Yalu River, also known as the Amrok River, near the border late on March 4, the Yonhap report said.

