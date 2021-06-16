Kim Jong-Un enrolls at Columbia for refresher course on totalitarian mind control

S A T I R E
According to sources, beloved North Korean tyrant and lover of doughnuts Kim Jong-Un is now attending Columbia University, a prestigious Ivy League school, to learn new brainwashing techniques for his regime.
“I thought I knew all there was to know about communist indoctrination, but I was wrong,” said the ruthless dictator to reporters after sitting through a 2-hour lecture. …
According to experts, Ivy League schools in America boast the world’s finest anti-Western propaganda and brainwashing techniques. The North Korean dictator expressed hope that his newfound knowledge would help him make his citizens more robotically obedient.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login