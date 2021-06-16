Kim Jong-Un enrolls at Columbia for refresher course on totalitarian mind control

S A T I R E

According to sources, beloved North Korean tyrant and lover of doughnuts Kim Jong-Un is now attending Columbia University, a prestigious Ivy League school, to learn new brainwashing techniques for his regime.

“I thought I knew all there was to know about communist indoctrination, but I was wrong,” said the ruthless dictator to reporters after sitting through a 2-hour lecture. …

According to experts, Ivy League schools in America boast the world’s finest anti-Western propaganda and brainwashing techniques. The North Korean dictator expressed hope that his newfound knowledge would help him make his citizens more robotically obedient.

More