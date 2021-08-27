‘Kill list’: Team Biden gave Taliban list of names of U.S. citizens, Afghan allies

by WorldTribune Staff, August 27, 2021

Team Biden entrusted the Taliban with a list of names of U.S. citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies to grant entry into the outer perimeter of the Kabul airport, according to reports.

Meanwhile, as outrage spread over the Aug. 26 ISIS-K bombing at the Kabul airport which killed 13 U.S. military personnel and dozens of Afghans, the Pentagon admitted on Friday that the Taliban had released “thousands” of ISIS-K militants from U.S. prisons in Afghanistan.

“Basically, they just put all those Afghans on a kill list,” one defense official told Politico, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean.”

Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, and Rear Adm. Peter Vasely, head of U.S. forces on the ground in Afghanistan, have referred to the Taliban as “our Afghan partners,” according to defense officials.

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn noted in a post on Telegram: “All of these military officials should resign. More people WILL die because of this decision. I know we have stronger leaders at lower levels. God help us if these weak knee’d military officials don’t step down. They’re dangerous.”

A senior source on Capitol Hill told Fox News that the list was not “every single person in country” but rather a set of names “whenever they wanted a specific group to come through.” The source said that this created problems with the Taliban both blocking people it knew were going to the airport and denying entry to others who were qualified “because they knew that those people were not a priority for the U.S.” Those people, the source said, were “essentially doomed.”

“I can’t tell you with any certitude that there’s actually been a list of names…There may have been,” Biden said at his Thursday press conference. “But I know of no circumstance. It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t exist, that here’s the names of 12 people, they’re coming, let them through. It could very well have happened.”

Lara Seligman, who covers the Pentagon for Politico, tweeted: “Biden officials defended the move during a classified briefing on Capitol Hill earlier this week, which turned contentious. Biden team contended this was the best way to keep Americans & Afghans safe & prevent a shooting war between Taliban fighters and U.S. troops.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby was asked how many members of ISIS-K, a wing of the Islamic State based in Afghanistan, were released from the prison at Bagram Air Base and why they were not removed before the United States began its withdrawal.

“I don’t know the exact number, clearly it’s in the thousands but when you consider both prisons,” he said.

A reporter asked why he could be so sure the Taliban was not responsible for the attack, and if they are ruling out the Taliban because the United States depends on them right now. Kirby responded by saying he didn’t hear McKenzie put it that way.

“The general said there was a failure somewhere, obviously, and he even alluded to the fact it could have been at a Taliban checkpoint,” he said. “So we’ve not been certain about that at all. There’ll be an investigation. We’ll try to learn as much as we can about what happened and I don’t really want to get ahead of that process.”

Video out of Afghanistan is also showing the huge amount of weapons and cash left behind by Team Biden which is now in the hands of Taliban terrorists.

The Taliban is seen in videos flaunting stacks and stacks of freshly-minted U.S. $100 bills along with weapons seized from Afghan forces.

This gets worse and worse pic.twitter.com/Qqm5bHJjlA — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 26, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief