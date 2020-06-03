Khamenei teams up with U.S. Left: This is the ‘true face of America’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 3, 2020

The leader of the Iranian regime, which killed hundreds of anti-establishment protesters in November 2019, said that rioting in the United States is “the true face of their regime.”

Speaking on Wednesday at the 31st anniversary of the death of his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei asserted: “The fact that a policeman has cold-bloodedly pressed his knee on the throat of a black man [George Floyd] until he died and that other policemen watched on without doing anything is nothing new.”

“It is the true face of America, it’s what it has always done all over the world — in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other countries, and before that in Vietnam. It is the normal course of action of the United States, it’s the true face of their regime,” Khamenei said. “These are realities that have always been camouflaged or hidden, but they are not new.”

Amnesty International reported that at least 300 Iranians were killed by government forces and at least 7,000 arrested in November 2019 during anti-government protests.

“Apparently, the African-American man who was killed there was not a human being,” Khamenei added in the speech, which took place as part of a major annual commemoration for Khomeini that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is the American nature. This is what Americans have been doing to the whole world,” said Khamenei, who has the last word on all laws in the Islamic Republic.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also condemned police brutality in the United States, tweeting: “The ‘knee-on-neck’ technique is nothing new: Same cabal — who’ve admitted to habitually ‘lie, cheat, steal’ — have been employing it on 80 million Iranians for two years, calling it ‘maximum pressure.”

Iran’s state-influenced media has provided widespread coverage of the rioting in America in banner headlines such as:

• “U.S. on Fire, in Blood,” Khorasan reported.

• “U.S. in Chaos,” decreed Sazandegi.

• “The U.S. Can’t Breathe,” declared hardline Kayhan newspaper, which is close to the supreme leader.

• Javan headline reported, “Trump to American People: I’ll Counter You with Wild Dogs”.

• “Civil War May Break Out in U.S.,” bannered Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper. Its lead editorial was titled, “White Knees on Black Necks.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: