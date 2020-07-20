Kentucky couple under house arrest after wife defied covid mandate

by WorldTribune Staff, July 20, 2020

In some Democrat-controlled cities and states, you can riot, loot and assault in the name of protesting so-called “systemic racism,” be arrested, and then released without bail to do it all over again.

But break their coronavirus mandates and the authorities in these Democrat-run places will likely come down on you — hard.

In Kentucky, which has Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear, a couple has been placed on house arrest and made to wear ankle monitors after the wife tested positive for coronavirus and refused to sign papers that stated she would self-quarantine, reports say.

Elizabeth Linscott said she got tested for the virus as a precaution before traveling to visit her parents in Michigan. She tested positive but exhibited no symptoms.

Linscott said the Hardin County Health Department said she would be required to sign paperwork agreeing to call the health department whenever she decided to leave her house. Linscott told Michigan’s WILX that she had no problem with self-quarantine but refused to sign the papers because of the wording.

“My part was if I have to go to the ER, if I have to go to the hospital, I’m not going to wait to get the approval to go,” Linscott told WILX.

After she refused to sign the paperwork, Linscott received a text message informing her that the situation would be turned over to law enforcement, according to KABC-TV. Later that week, Linscott’s husband, Isaiah, was met by law enforcement officers at their front door.

“I open up the door, and there’s like eight different people, five different cars, and I’m like, ‘what the heck’s going on?’ This guy’s in a suit with a mask. It’s the health department guy, and they have three papers for us. For me, her and my daughter,” Isaiah Linscott said.

“We didn’t rob a store. We didn’t steal something. We didn’t hit and run. We didn’t do anything wrong,” Elizabeth Linscott said.

According to the Linscotts, they were placed in ankle bracelets that send alerts to officials if they get further than 200 feet from their home. Linscott also said she did not refuse to self-quarantine, but “that’s exactly what the director of the public health department told the judge.”

“I’m like, ‘that’s not the case at all. I never said that,’ ” Linscott added.

