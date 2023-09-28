Karma? J6 prosecutor charged in Florida road rage stabbing

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 28, 2023

Patrick Douglas Scruggs, a former Jan. 6 prosecutor, was arrested after a “road rage” incident in Tampa on Tuesday in which he allegedly stabbed a driver who hit his car and then attempted to stab people who tried to offer help.

According to a news release issued by the Florida Highway Patrol, a 40-year-old Tampa man was driving a sedan south on Interstate 275 when he and his 43-year-old wife noticed a vehicle that was stopped in the travel lanes of the bridge shortly before 9:24 a.m. The 35-year-old driver, also of Tampa, was slumped over inside his sedan, troopers said, so the couple pulled over in front of the car to help.

The 40-year-old man was unable to get inside the other sedan, so he walked back to his car to get something that could break the window. While he was doing that, the 35-year-old man woke up and accelerated forward, crashing into the couple’s sedan. He shifted into reverse and then tried to get around the couple’s sedan, according to troopers, but at that point, he struck the car driven by Scruggs.

Scruggs pulled over, got out and walked up to the driver of the vehicle that hit his car. According to the Highway Patrol, Scruggs broke a window and started stabbing the 35-year-old man with a pocketknife.

The couple returned to the vehicle to help the man being stabbed, but Scruggs then tried to stab them and they fled, troopers said.

Scruggs, who worked in the U.S. Attorneys Office in Tampa for about a decade, was arrested on aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and armed burglary charges.

Adam Johnson (known as “Lectern Guy”), one of the J6 defendants prosecuted by Scruggs, wrote on social media:

“Meet the guy who prosecuted me in Tampa for walking in a building on January 6th. My crimes were so egregious that he demanded I wear an ankle monitor, be drugged tested at random, surrender my passports, be restricted to middle district of Florida, and given a nightly curfew. What restrictions do you think he should get for stabbing a man repeatedly in public?”

Revolver News noted that Scruggs has made bail in Florida and that his attorney “wants to remind everyone that Scruggs is ‘innocent until proven guilty.’ That’s cute: after treating non-violent January 6 defendants like dirtbag criminals, Scruggs, who allegedly is a violent offender, wants to be treated ‘fairly.’ Let’s hope they throw the book at this no good bum. Because what Scruggs is accused of doing is far more egregious than simply walking away with a rich old lady’s podium.”

