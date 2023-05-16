Kari Lake granted new trial on Maricopa signature verification fraud claims

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 16, 2023

A Maricopa County judge denied a motion to dismiss the final count in Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s election lawsuit, sending the case back to trial, which begins on Wednesday.

The Arizona Supreme Court sent Lake’s claim challenging the validity of the election’s signature verification process back to the trial court, arguing that Maricopa County Judge Peter Thompson used the wrong legal standard to dismiss it.

Thompson ruled that because the challenge is specific to election procedures, Lake should have filed the lawsuit before the election concluded. The Arizona Supreme Court disagreed. Because the challenge targets the application of the policies, rather than the policies themselves, the higher court said Lake couldn’t have filed the lawsuit until the election occurred.

Lake told the Steve Bannon War Room on Tuesday that her team has whistleblowers who will testify that over 130,000 ballot signatures did not pass signature verification but election officials later counted them anyway.

“My team and I, we’ve identified three whistleblowers who were intimately involved in the signature verification process in Maricopa County. They speak of how they were rejecting tens of thousands of signatures up to the tune of maybe 130,000 ballots. And then somewhere above them, in the chain of command, they were just being sent on through,” Lake said.

“And you should see some of these signatures. It’s like a chicken scratch scrawls. It’s an absolute joke,” Lake added. “Doesn’t even match the voter’s signature. It’s a willful violation of the law and we’re not going to sit here and take it anymore. So we’re going to prove this. These mismatched signatures, they were added to the final count. They should have been tossed out completely. Our whistleblowers, Steve, are going to be exposing the process. For what it’s worth and what it is, it’s a complete sham. It’s a lie. It’s Maricopa County’s way of injecting hundreds of thousands of bad ballots into the system. And we’re confident that the number of fraudulent ballots exceeds the 17,000 margin separating myself and Katie Hobbes in their count of the election.”

Lake’s lawsuit includes declarations from election workers who say that Maricopa County Assistant Elections Director Celia Nabor appeared to be “desperate” to have rejected signatures approved. The signatures had already been rejected by all other levels of signature verification.

“On the last day of work, November 15, we were asked by manager Celia to go through perhaps 5,000 to 7,000 ballots, that had already been rejected at levels 1, 2 and 3. We were asked to go to the SHELL program and to only find one signature that matched the green envelope, even if all other signatures in the program did not match the green envelope,” one of the declarations says. “The implication from Celia is that she was desperate to get the work complete and that she wanted the ballots approved. These 5,000 to 7,000 ballots had already been through the full level 1, 2, and 3 process and been rejected. Therefore, I do not know why [we were] going through them again, and that is why it seemed that Celia wanted them approved.”

Another declarant said “nothing prevented a level 1, 2, or 3 worker” from approving insufficient signatures. “Observers did not watch any level 3 work and did not watch most of level 2 work,” adding “the system was wide open to abuse and allowed for potential false placement of ‘verified’ stickers without accountability.”

The Gateway Pundit, which has been at the forefront of reporting on election fraud allegations in Arizona in last year’s midterms, posted a video on Tuesday which it said shows 90 seconds of the signature verification process in Maricopa County.

“80% of Arizona voters use mail in ballots that require signature verification,” the Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson noted, adding the video shows “just one of many workers that ‘verified’ hundreds of thousands of signatures at less than 3 seconds each. This one individual verified almost 27,000 signatures in total.”

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish