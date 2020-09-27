Kamala Harris lauds ‘brilliant’ Black Lives Matter as ‘essential’ for change in America

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2020

Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said Black Lives Matter rioters, who Democrats and their leftist media allies refer to as “peaceful protesters,” are “essential” agents “for change” in the U.S. criminal justice system.

“Nothing that we have achieved that has been about progress, in particular around civil rights, has come without a fight, and so I always am going to interpret these protests as an essential component of evolution in our country — as an essential component or mark of a real democracy,” Harris said during a virtual appearance at the NAACP’s national convention.

Harris went on to praise the “brilliance” and “impact” of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I actually believe that Black Lives Matter has been the most significant agent for change within the criminal justice system,” she said.

Harris’s comments came just three days after two police officers were shot and injured during rioting in Louisville.

Louisville police said they arrested 127 people in what the Left continually refers to as “peaceful protests.”

A police statement described the looting of several stores and video from the scene showed buildings vandalized and burned.

The trained Marxists who founded Black Lives Matter have said they seek to abolish capitalism and institute a leftist ideology that would completely upend American economic and social life.

The leader of BLM in Greater New York talks of pending violence: “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it,” Hawk Newsome said on Fox News.

BLM’s Philadelphia leader “wants the police department gone and prisons emptied in five years.”

Critics slammed Harris for her support for glowing appraisal of BLM.

Christian author Daniel Bobinski tweeted of Harris’s comments: “I’d like to publicly thank Kamala Harris for telling Americans that the protests (aka riots) need to continue … and hold her personally responsible for the violence and the medical bills … and yes, the deaths, too. I lay this at the feet of Congressional Democrats.”

Others on Twitter slammed Harris as “insane,” and said she should ask the business owners whose shops have been destroyed if they “feel evolved.”

Voters should remember her comments “when you see cities on fire and people attacked,” tweeted Robby Starbuck, a Cuban-American director and producer.

