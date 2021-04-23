Kamala Harris finally visits a border state — New Hampshire

by WorldTribune Staff, April 23, 2021

It has been a month since Joe Biden specifically tasked Kamala Harris with handling the situation, which Team Biden insists is not a “crisis,” at the U.S. southern border.

Harris on Friday finally made her way to a border state. That state, however, is on the U.S. northern border.

As Harris was preparing for her trip to New Hampshire, Republicans on Thursday continued to call her out for not touring the U.S.-Mexico border region.

Chad Wolf, former acting Homeland Security secretary during the Trump administration said it is “really unbelievable” that either Biden or Harris “has not gone down to the border.”

Harris “should be down at that border, understanding what is going on, talking to the law enforcement, talking to the men and women, talking to the sheriffs, talking to the ranchers, and understanding the impact that that much illegal immigration per month is having on those communities down there,” Wolf said.

“Then she will be better armed to talk with the Northern Triangle countries, and Mexico and others. But to go into those discussions, whether it’s on Zoom or in person, without understanding, without seeing and feeling it on the border makes absolutely no sense,” Wolf added. “Unfortunately, the men and women of the Border Patrol know this. They don’t see her down there, they don’t see leadership down there and it’s a huge problem and it’s a loss of confidence in this administration as it moves forward.”

At a news conference on Capitol Hill, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested that if Harris visited the southern border region she would understand that the Biden administration’s policies there are failing.

“She can learn firsthand of the crisis that has happened based upon their policy,” McCarthy told reporters.

Meanwhile, Texas on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit against Biden, arguing his border policies violate federal law and are causing an influx of illegal immigrants infected with Covid which jeopardizes public health and the economic recovery.

The lawsuit seeks a return to Trump-era border policies.

Team Biden’s “outright disregard of the public health crisis in Texas by welcoming and encouraging mass gatherings of illegal aliens is hypocritical and dangerous,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said in a statement.

“This reckless policy change stifles the reopening of the Texas economy at a time when businesses need it the most and when our children need to get back to in-person learning as soon as possible. Law and order must be immediately upheld and enforced to ensure the safety of our communities and the reopening of the strongest economy of the country,” Paxton said.

The legal complaint filed April 22 in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth names Biden, the Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as defendants.

The complaint details how Biden’s policies — each a sharp departure from Trump policies — has led to a surge of Covid-infected illegals into the United States and Texas, endangering public health on a national basis while straining the resources of Texas.

Each one of the actions that has contributed to the dramatic border surge, such as the policy of releasing unaccompanied children and families after putting them in crowded detention settings where the coronavirus can easily spread, is unlawful, unjustified, and in violation of the U.S. Constitution and procedural norms, the lawsuit states.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief