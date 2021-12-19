Just in time for Christmas, 1 year late, DOJ gets around to arresting Antifa goons

by WorldTribune Staff, December 19, 2021

While Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom merely walked through the U.S. Capitol, have been locked up for most of this year in D.C.’s “American Gulag,” Antifa thugs who attacked police with baseball bats and sledgehammers and others who burned down buildings were enjoying their freedom.

Ty J. Fox / Multnomah County Sheriff

However, in what one analysis likened to a Christmas miracle, Antifa thugs, one-by-one, are being apprehended, charged, and sentenced.

“After over a year of watching many of the violent thugs walk away from justice, December 2021 is proving to be a nightmare for the Democrats’ commie street urchins. The man-bunned Nancy-bois of Antifa are actually starting to see the insides of jails and prisons. Santa DOES read my wish list!” Kevin Downey Jr. wrote for PJ Media on Dec. 17.

Justice has apparently caught up to these Antifa:

• Jacob Michael Gaines traveled from Texas to Oregon in July 2020 where he attacked a U.S. Marshal with a sledgehammer, striking the officer three times. Gaines was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison. Prosecutors had reportedly asked for 37 months. As Downey noted, Jacob Chansley, the so-called “Q Anon Shaman,” got a 41-month sentence for his role in the events of Jan. 6 and “didn’t touch a soul.”

• Justin Christopher Moore was arrested last week for bringing half a case of Molotov cocktails with the alleged intention of burning down a Seattle police station. He has yet to be sentenced.

• Ty J. Fox has been arrested four times for numerous crimes, including felony assault on a police officer and throwing an explosive at a police officer. He has yet to be sentenced.

• Dakotah Ray Horton was arrested for striking a U.S. Marshal with a baseball bat in July of 2020. Horton was sentenced to 24 months in a federal lockup.

• Richard Rubalacava was sentenced Thursday to 85 months in prison for setting multiple fires during rioting in Raleigh, North Carolina. The judge hit him with a fine of over $354,000.

• Tyvarh Nicholson was sentenced to 40 months in prison for throwing firebombs at cops during rioting in Erie, Pennsylvania.

• Andrew Augustyniak-Duncan received a 41-month sentence (same as Chansley) for throwing heavy objects at cops. He hit a police officer, who suffered a concussion.

Downey concluded: “If this wonderful news doesn’t contribute to a Merry Christmas, I don’t know what will. The November elections showed the pinkos we aren’t playing around anymore. Rittenhouse is free and the Cuomos are unemployed. Merry Christmas and God Bless America!”

