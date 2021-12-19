Just in time for Christmas, 1 year late, DOJ gets around to arresting Antifa goons

by WorldTribune Staff, December 19, 2021

While Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom merely walked through the U.S. Capitol, have been locked up for most of this year in D.C.’s “American Gulag,” Antifa thugs who attacked police with baseball bats and sledgehammers and others who burned down buildings were enjoying their freedom.

However, in what one analysis likened to a Christmas miracle, Antifa thugs, one-by-one, are being apprehended, charged, and sentenced.

“After over a year of watching many of the violent thugs walk away from justice, December 2021 is proving to be a nightmare for the Democrats’ commie street urchins. The man-bunned Nancy-bois of Antifa are actually starting to see the insides of jails and prisons. Santa DOES read my wish list!” Kevin Downey Jr. wrote for PJ Media on Dec. 17.

Justice has apparently caught up to these Antifa:

• Jacob Michael Gaines traveled from Texas to Oregon in July 2020 where he attacked a U.S. Marshal with a sledgehammer, striking the officer three times. Gaines was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison. Prosecutors had reportedly asked for 37 months. As Downey noted, Jacob Chansley, the so-called “Q Anon Shaman,” got a 41-month sentence for his role in the events of Jan. 6 and “didn’t touch a soul.”

Jacob Gaines, the #Portland #Antifa rioter who assaulted federal officers with a 4 pound sledgehammer

while trying to break into the federal courthouse during a #riot sentenced to 46 months in federal prisonhttps://t.co/ei8pYKzUQz pic.twitter.com/ekLIrMuGfl — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) December 13, 2021

• Justin Christopher Moore was arrested last week for bringing half a case of Molotov cocktails with the alleged intention of burning down a Seattle police station. He has yet to be sentenced.

Suspect arrested in attempted firebomb attack on Seattle Police Officers Guild Justin Christopher Moore, 34-years-old, allegedly brought 12 Molotov cocktails to a violent riot in hopes of demolishing SPOG.https://t.co/rCePd4O79a — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) December 10, 2021

• Ty J. Fox has been arrested four times for numerous crimes, including felony assault on a police officer and throwing an explosive at a police officer. He has yet to be sentenced.

Ty J. Fox, a Portland #antifa riot suspect, was arrested the fourth time this month on Saturday & charged w/felony criminal mischief, attempted assault on officer, menacing & more. He has pending local & federal charges for throwing an explosive at police during riot last year. pic.twitter.com/RJtvWVcJWA — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2021

• Dakotah Ray Horton was arrested for striking a U.S. Marshal with a baseball bat in July of 2020. Horton was sentenced to 24 months in a federal lockup.

Update: Dakotah R. Horton pleaded guilty & is sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer with a bat at an #Antifa riot in Portland in July 2020. https://t.co/hQVTPpGtK5 pic.twitter.com/5DgNyD4PJ1 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 16, 2021

• Richard Rubalacava was sentenced Thursday to 85 months in prison for setting multiple fires during rioting in Raleigh, North Carolina. The judge hit him with a fine of over $354,000.

Richard Rubalacava was sentenced to 85 months (7~ years) in federal prison today for setting fires in multiple businesses, vandalism, and looting during the George Floyd #riots in Raleigh NC. Also sentenced to pay $354,379.22 in restitutionhttps://t.co/qa4jQnhjKz pic.twitter.com/FphLLjVYST — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) December 17, 2021

• Tyvarh Nicholson was sentenced to 40 months in prison for throwing firebombs at cops during rioting in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Earlier today Tyvarh Nicholson was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison on a NFA charge from bringing and then throwing Molotovs at police during a George Floyd #riot in Erie PA. pic.twitter.com/yKUcKZ4K4s — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) December 15, 2021

• Andrew Augustyniak-Duncan received a 41-month sentence (same as Chansley) for throwing heavy objects at cops. He hit a police officer, who suffered a concussion.

Earlier today Andrew Augustyniak-Duncan was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for throwing objects (likely concrete and pipe) at police during the George Floyd #riots in #Pittsburgh. An officer was hit in the head and suffered a concussion. Prosecutors asked for 57 months pic.twitter.com/EOlDDzYxfy — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) December 14, 2021

Downey concluded: “If this wonderful news doesn’t contribute to a Merry Christmas, I don’t know what will. The November elections showed the pinkos we aren’t playing around anymore. Rittenhouse is free and the Cuomos are unemployed. Merry Christmas and God Bless America!”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief