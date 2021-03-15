July 4 fireworks at Mount Rushmore? In your dreams, Feds tell South Dakota

by WorldTribune Staff, March 15, 2021

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted on March 12: “The best place to celebrate America’s birthday is Mount Rushmore.”

The Biden administration thinks otherwise.

Biden’s National Park Service (NPS) denied South Dakota’s request to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore on the Fourth of July, The Hill reported.

“Potential risks to the park itself and to the health and safety of employees and visitors associated with the fireworks demonstration continue to be a concern and are still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event,” NPS Regional Director Herbert Frost wrote in a letter to the state. “In addition, the park’s many tribal partners expressly oppose fireworks at the Memorial.”

“These factors, compiled with the Covid-19 pandemic, do not allow a safe and responsible fireworks display to be held at this site,” Frost said.

President Donald Trump spoke at the national monument at a July 4 weekend celebration last year, where fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore for the first time since 2009.

Noem told the Daily Caller: “We lost our ability to hold this celebration during the Obama administration, so I’m asking our South Dakota delegation to help us advocate for this tremendous event.”

Frost said that with a large gathering, social distancing would be “difficult, if not impossible.”

South Dakota never imposed a coronavirus mask mandate or shut down businesses.

Joe Biden announced during his address to the nation that he believed Americans would be able to have small celebrations with neighbors and family by the 4th of July.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media