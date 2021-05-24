Judicial Watch sues for records on Capitol Police shooting death of Ashli Babbitt

FPI / May 24, 2021

By Judicial Watch

Judicial Watch announced that it has filed a District of Columbia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the D.C. government for police and medical examiner records concerning the U.S. Capitol Police shooting death of Ashli Babbitt in the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, including the police and medical examiner investigations.

Babbitt was shot and killed by an unidentified law enforcement officer as she reportedly attempted to climb through a broken interior window in the Capitol Building, located outside the Speaker’s Lobby off the House Floor during the Jan. 6 disturbance. She was unarmed. At the time of the shooting, several officers reportedly can be seen in videos, standing in the crowd of protestors in which Babbitt was present.

“The normal course of action in a police-related shooting is to quickly inform the public of the details – but the lack of transparency in the killing of veteran Ashli Babbitt in the U.S. Capitol is unprecedented and obviously political,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “That Judicial Watch must file a lawsuit for basic information after five months of stonewalling is a scandal.”

The request to the Metropolitan Police Department asks for: All records, including but not limited to investigative reports, photographs, witness statements, dispatch logs, schematics, ballistics, video footage, and MPD officials’ electronic communications, concerning the January 6, 2021, death of Ashli Babbitt in the Capitol Building and its related investigation.

Related: Licensed to kill: DOJ’s shameful response to the killing of Ashli Babbitt sets chilling precedent, April 20, 2021

The request to the Chief Medical Examiner asks for: All records, including but not limited to autopsy reports, toxicology reports, notes, photographs, and OCME officials’ electronic communications, related to the death on Jan. 6, 2021, of Ashli Babbitt in the Capitol Building and its related investigation.

Judicial Watch has several lawsuits regarding Jan. 6.

Judicial Watch recently sued the Pentagon and the U.S. Park Police for information on deployment of troops and warnings about the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol disturbance.

In March, Judicial Watch filed suit against the U.S. Department of Defense for records about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 8 telephone call with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

Pressure from a March Judicial Watch lawsuit helped lead to the disclosure that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes.

FPI, Free Press International News Service

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief