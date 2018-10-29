Judgment Day: White House says media, anti-religious Left are stoking violence

by WorldTribune Staff, October 29, 2018

Divisiveness and anger in the U.S. are being fueled by fraudulent reports in the media and “anti-religiosity,” the White House said in the wake of the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue which left 11 people dead.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Oct 29: “There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End!”

New York Times writer Maggie Haberman tweeted in response: “It is being reported accurately. This isn’t a lack of understanding of the impact of these words. This is a strategy.”

Federal prosecutors said on Oct. 29 that they will seek the death penalty for shooting suspect Robert Bowers, who is charged with 11 counts of murder.

On Oct. 28, Trump tweeted that some media outlets are “doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country.”

Trump condemned the synagogue shooting as “anti-Semitic” and “pure evil. There must be no tolerance for anti-Semitism in America or for any form of religious or racial hatred or prejudice.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Oct. 29 condemned what she says is the “anti-religiosity in this country, that it is somehow in vogue and funny to make fun of anybody of faith, to constantly be making fun of people who express religion, the late-night comedians, the unfunny people on TV shows, it’s always anti-religious.”

Conway, in an interview on Fox & Friends, argued that faith can bring Americans together and said this isn’t the time to be “driving God out of the public square. Remember, these people were gunned down in their place of worship. They were there because they’re people of faith. And it’s that faith that needs to bring us together.”

