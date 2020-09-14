Judge rules Pennsylvania governor’s covid lockdown orders unconstitutional

by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2020

A federal judge on Monday struck down Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus lockdown orders which required citizens to stay at home, placed size limits on gatherings and ordered “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down.

U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV ruled Wolf’s orders were unconstitutional.

The judge sided with plaintiffs that included hair salons, drive-in movie theaters, a farmer’s market vendor, a horse trainer and several Republican officeholders who sued as individuals.

Stickman, an appointee of President Donald Trump, wrote in his ruling that the Wolf administration’s pandemic policies have been overreaching, arbitrary and violated citizens’ constitutional rights.

“The Constitution cannot accept the concept of a ‘new normal’ where the basic liberties of the people can be subordinated to open-ended emergency mitigation measures,” Stickman wrote. “Rather, the Constitution sets certain lines that may not be crossed, even in an emergency.”

Wolf’s administration has maintained capacity restrictions and limitations on alcohol sales at bars and restaurants. The state has also imposed a gathering limit of more than 25 people for events held indoors and more than 250 people for those held outside.

