Judge publishes sealed Arizona audit security plan on court’s web site

by WorldTribune Staff, May 3, 2021

The security plan of Cyber Ninjas, one of the firms hired to carry out the audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election ballots, was released to the public by the judge overseeing audit court cases even though it was known the plan was meant to be shielded from public view, a report said.

Judge Daniel Martin, who took over the case last month after the first judge recused himself, initially rejected an attempt by Cyber Ninjas to file the security plan documents under seal because of their sensitive nature and ordered them filed by noon local time on April 29, The Epoch Times reported.

Related: One judge down in Arizona audit; Replacement worked at notorious Perkins Coie law firm, April 27, 2021

The audit started on April 23 and is scheduled to continue until May 14.

“The seven-page plan appeared on the website of the court on April 29; it was available for anyone to view and download,” noted The Epoch Times, which said it had obtained the plan while it was publicly accessible.

The court published the security plan online even though it was aware the plan was meant to be shielded, according to a request for an emergency hearing. Even Democrats agreed that the security plan should not be made public.

“Although the Court had knowledge since 11:02 am that the Parties agreed that Exhibit D9 should be sealed and not made available to the public, the Court released Exhibit D9 to the public via Maricopa County’s Clerk of the Superior Court website,” Cyber Ninjas lawyers wrote in requesting a hearing on the matter.

At 12:58 p.m. on April 29, the court asked about the motion and was informed that all parties had been provided with the proposed motion and that they were waiting for approval. At 3:32 p.m., Cyber Ninjas filed the stipulation. Three minutes later, the judicial assistant responded, “Thank you.”

Additionally, the court’s clerk said in an entry from 3:20 p.m. that it received the stipulation and that the security plan would be sealed.

“But the security plans, known as Exhibit D9, were still released to the public,” The Epoch Times noted.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief