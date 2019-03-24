Journalist notes media silence on president’s vindication; What Trump said 22 months ago

by WorldTribune Staff, March 24, 2019

The major U.S. corporate media were in no rush to report on the vindication of President Donald Trump when news of the Mueller report’s release broke on March 22, journalist Lara Logan said.

Had the report resulted in indictments or charges of any kind, Logan said, the report would undoubtedly have been – and would still be – blanketed by 24/7 coverage.

“If charges had been brought against the president, then the headlines would all be screaming about, you know, victory for the Left,” Logan said during a March 23 appearance on Fox & Friends. “This proves that what the Left has been saying is right. Now, no charges have been brought but I don’t see screaming headlines that say this vindicates the president.”

Trump has frequently repeated his initial assessment of the Russia investigation in an interview published on May 1, 2017 by The Washington Times:

“Fake story. It was made up so that they can justify the fact that Hillary Clinton lost an election that a Democrat should not lose because it’s almost impossible for a Democrat to lose the Electoral College. And not only did she lose, but she lost by a lot because I got 306 and [she got] 232.”

Logan, a former CBS correspondent, said she found the major media’s coverage of the entire investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller to be problematic.

“There is something else that bothers me with much of the reporting on this from the beginning. …[Y]ou keep seeing high-up, featured prominently in many articles, this line that ‘six members of the Trump campaign have been indicted by the Mueller investigation’ – but you don’t read in the same space right there, nobody writes ‘although none of them were charged with conspiracy with Russia,’ the central question of the Mueller investigation. That always comes way, way, way down further in the reporting.”

Logan explained that, as a journalist, there was “a very simple fix.” She said: “You can say six people were charged, but none of those charges had anything to do with conspiring with Russia. That gives – that doesn’t mislead the reader or the viewer, right? Because it’s very clear what people were charged with and that it’s not related to conspiracy or to the central focus of the Mueller investigation.”

“As a journalist, I find it disappointing that people will create one impression with their reporting, correct it later and then claim that they have been honest and objective,” Logan concluded.

The Mueller report also appears to vindicate Rep. Devin Nunes, the California Republican and former chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. The Nunes-led committee concluded last year that there was no “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Nunes said the committee took testimony from intelligence and law enforcement officials, including Democratic Party loyalists and that no one presented evidence that the president’s campaign conspired with Moscow to hack Democratic Party computers or coordinate Russian social media attacks on Hillary Clinton.

On Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle” on March 22, Nunes said the real scandal is the secret effort by Obama-Clinton operatives to take down Trump.

“I think what you’re seeing tonight, Laura, is the unraveling of the biggest scandal in American history,” Nunes said. “People need to remember this actually likely dates back to late 2015, early 2016. [A] Clinton, Obama operation with a bunch of dirty cops at the FBI and career Justice Department officials who are all part of it.”

