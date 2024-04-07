John McNabb named 2024 Horatio Alger Award recipient

by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2024

John T. McNabb II, former co-founder, chairman and CEO of Growth Capital Partners and former lead director of Continental Resources, has been named as a 2024 recipient of the Horatio Alger Award.

The award has been bestowed annually for the last 77 years by the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. The association said it gives the award and lifetime membership to “exceptional corporate, civic and cultural trailblazers from across the country who have succeeded despite facing challenges.”

McNabb, who also chairs the Advisory Board of Free Press Foundation, and 10 other recipients of the award were formally inducted on April 4-6 during the annual Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C., a three-day event to honor both the achievements of members and national scholars.

The Horatio Alger Association said, “recipients personify the American Dream and their life experiences are proof that, with perseverance and unwavering belief, anything is possible in our country through the free-enterprise system.”

The Association honored McNabb and the following individuals, “all of whom,” the association said, “embody its core values of perseverance, integrity and a commitment to excellence”:

Bret Baier, chief political anchor and executive editor of Special Report with Bret Baier, Fox News; Robert D. Ballard, founder and president, Ocean Exploration Trust; William R. Berkley, founder and executive chairman, W.R. Berkley Corporation; James Donnelly, founder and chairman, Castle Group; Steven T. Green, president, Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc.; Kenneth A. Hersh, president and CEO, George W. Bush Presidential Center; Dale LeFebvre, founder and executive chairman, 3.5.7.11 Investments; Ramola R. Motwani, chairwoman, Merrimac Ventures; Bruce S. Sherman, chairman and principal owner, Miami Marlins; Richard E. Workman, founder and executive chairman, Heartland Dental.

Mcnabb was awarded the Press Freedom Prize, 2023 by the Free Press Foundation “in recognition of your courage, pioneering initiative and leadership that helped catalyze the renaissance of the American free press.” He also sits on the advisory board of the Hamm Institute for American Energy, an affiliate of Oklahoma State University that is committed to solving the world’s energy needs. In 2016, at the request of Harold Hamm and after initial hesitation, McNabb co-founded the Trump Leadership Council.

McNabb was born in Charleston, West Virginia and grew up in the coal country of the state. While in middle and high school, McNabb spent his summers working in a meat processing plant and later became the first in his family to attend college when he received a scholarship to play football at Duke University. There, he was named to all-Atlantic Coast Conference and two All-American teams. After graduation, he volunteered to join the United States Air Force. He served two combat flying tours in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. Back in the United States he re-enrolled at Duke, where he earned an MBA in finance.

McNabb entered the workforce and began his 40-year career in the energy sector, starting in the exploration and production division of Mobil Oil. In 1992, he co-founded Growth Capital Partners, a merchant banking firm. After he sold the business, he went on to be vice chairman of Duff and Phelps’ worldwide investment banking business and later served as chairman and CEO of Willbros Group, one of the world’s largest energy contractors. He has sat on eight public company boards, most recently with Continental Resources, one of America’s top 10 domestic oil producers, where he helped guide the company to its impressive success over the past two decades.

2024 marks the 40th year that the Association has awarded annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have displayed dedication to pursuing higher education despite significant obstacles throughout their lives.

