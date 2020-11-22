John Kerry, at World Economic Forum, calls for ‘Great Reset’ to stop global Trumpism

BREAKING . . .

Former Secretary of State John Kerry attended a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum during which he asserted that a great reset was urgently needed to stop the rise of populism. [Just last week, the NY Times derided the term ‘reset’ as a far right conspiracy theory.]

Kerry vowed that under a Biden administration, America would rejoin the … Paris Climate Agreement but that this was “not enough.” “The notion of a reset is more important than ever before,” Kerry said. “I personally believe … we’re at the dawn of an extremely exciting time.”

The former Senator made it clear that this “reset,” which is merely a re-branding of the same new world order that has faced stiff resistance for the past two decades, is necessary to extinguish populism. “I think Europe has to look at that with Brexit and the rising national populism — nationalistic populism,” said Kerry. “Which is really one of the priorities that we all have to address. You can’t dismiss it.” …

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also welcomed the prospect of Biden as a “friend in the White House” to the globalists and said the two entities would work on “a new rulebook for the digital economy and the digital society.” “The need for global cooperation and this acceleration of change will both be drivers of the Great Reset. And I see this as an unprecedented opportunity,” said von der Leyen.

