Jersey of Flyers’ Ivan Provorov is white hot after he refused to wear gay pride gear

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 20, 2023

Days after he was crucified by corporate media for refusing to wear a gay pride themed jersey, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov’s jersey has officially sold out online at both the NHL Shop and Fanatics.

Both websites are advertising their Provorov jerseys as “almost gone” as the only men’s jerseys lefts are size extra-small.

In Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, Provorov remained in the locker room while the rest of his teammates donned the LGBT-themed sweaters during warm-ups.

After the Flyers’ 5-2 win over the Ducks, the Russian defenseman explained his decision not to wear the pride jersey:

“I respect everybody and I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion.”

Corporate media personalities blew a gasket over Provorov’s decision.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, pointing out that Provorov had worn military appreciation jerseys in the past, labeled anyone who is not angered by Provorov’s decision as “homophobes.”

Canadian news anchor Sid Seixeiro said the Flyers should be fined $1 million for Provorov’s decision. He then went on to attack all religious people:

“Nothing scares me more than any human being who says ‘I’m not doing this because of my religious beliefs’ because when you look at people’s lives who normally say that publicly you’d throw up at what you saw,” Seixeiro said.

On Wednesday night, NHL Network’s E.J. Hradek went on a rant and suggested Provorov “get on a plane,” return to his home country of Russia, and “get involved” in the war with Ukraine.

