Jen Psaki: ‘Did I say vaccines? I meant to say mandatory 3 p.m. prayers’

S A T I R E

Many are expressing concerns over how far the Taliban has managed to advance after Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave her latest press conference while wearing an Islamic Hijab.

“No, there is nothing to worry about, Alhamdulillah, Allah be praised,” said Psaki.

“The Taliban poses no danger to the U.S. and they definitely have not advanced as far as Washington, D.C. Everything is fine here.” …

In other news, D.C. has confirmed that call to prayer will be at 3 p.m. this afternoon and that everyone needs to be on time.

More