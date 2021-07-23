Jan. 6 was not a first: Report details 5 earlier cases of FBI incitement

by WorldTribune Staff, July 23, 2021

Last month it was reported that FBI operatives may have helped organize and incite the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to documents obtained by the independent media site Revolver News.

On July 21, WorldTribune.com reported that FBI assets had controlled nearly every aspect of the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Also on July 21, Revolver reported on five other cases which, the report said, only touches “the surface of the FBI’s long history of entrapment/incitement schemes.”

1993 World Trade Center bombing

The 1993 bombing killed six people and injured more than a thousand, but, if the bomb had succeeded in its intended purpose, toppling the North Tower into the South, it might have claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The bomb was built with the help of an FBI informant, Egyptian immigrant Emad Salem, who was a part of terror mastermind Ramzi Yousef’s cell during the plotting of the attack. Salem, posing as an ex-Green Beret, was encouraged by the FBI to join the nascent New York Islamic extremist movement. Once Salem had penetrated the cell, instead of using him to thwart an attack, the FBI deliberately let the attack go forward.

According to secret tape recordings Salem made of his own conversations with the FBI, he said the bomb was built “by supervision from the Bureau (Federal Bureau of Investigation) and the D.A. (district attorney). We know that the bomb start to be built. By who? By your confidential informant. What a wonderful great case,” according to a Reuters report in the Tampa Bay Times.

The FBI redeployed Salem as an intelligence asset, having him participate in a second plot to blow up additional targets in the New York City area.

But Salem wasn’t just inciting violent extremism from others. He was also the key figure moving the plot along. He volunteered to build bombs, tested timing devices for them, and rented the group’s safe house where he was going to mix the explosives. Salem’s role in the plot was so central that arguably it simply would not have gotten off the ground without his involvement.

When the plot was punctured and the participants (other than Salem) arrested, he was paid more than a million dollars for his work and subsequent testimony, the NY Times reported at the time.

2015 Garland, Texas shooting

Elton Simpson and Nadir Hamid Soofi hoped to kill dozens of unbelievers and achieve a glorious martyrdom by attacking an exhibit in Garland which featured images of the prophet Muhammad. Instead, they were both shot by off-duty Garland police officer Gregory Stevens just seconds into their attack, before being finished off by SWAT officers.

Simpson and Soofi were both wearing body armor and were armed with six guns and more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition. And if innocents had been killed, it would have been entirely due to the actions of the FBI, according to the Revolver News report:

When Simpson and Soofi drove to the site of the attack, an FBI agent was in a car right behind them. That informant was dressed in Middle Eastern garb, and looked the part so well that local police nearly shot him in the mayhem. That informant also actively abetted the attack. Merely a week before the shooting, when Simpson shared a link about the upcoming cartoon contest, the agent replied by urging him to “tear up Texas.” Simpson replied by saying the agent didn’t have to be so overt about what was to be done.

After the attack, the FBI claimed that despite their agent being in direct contact with one of the shooters beforehand, the entire thing was a huge coincidence. The agent, they said, was at the Muhammad cartoon contest as part of another infiltration operation, and was surprised as anyone to see the other two attackers there (so surprised, apparently, that instead of trying to stop the attackers he simply fled the scene in a panic). The fact an FBI agent was in a car directly behind the attackers at the moment they arrived and started their attack was just a huge fluke worthy of a sitcom like Arrested Development.

The FBI has avoided full transparency in the matter to this day (even now, the agent’s name isn’t public).

Hal Turner

Hal Turner started as a frequent caller to Sean Hannity’s radio program and later ran his own online radio program while also participating in local grassroots activism in New Jersey. Routinely, Turner’s rhetoric turned violent: He called for American citizens to gun down illegal immigrants and suggested that white people would have to lynch blacks and Hispanics if street crime wasn’t brought under control.

In 2006, Turner announced, according to a Daily Voice report: “We may have to ASSASSINATE some of the people you elect on Nov. 7! If you are too stupid to turn things around with your vote, there are people out here like me who are willing to turn things around with guns, force and violence. We hope our method does not become necessary.”

In 2008, Turner specifically promoted violence against a local school official for introducing a pro-gay and pro-“diversity” curriculum.

In 2009, Turner called for the murder of federal judges Frank Easterbrook, Richard Posner, and William Bauer after they upheld Chicago’s strict handgun ban.

Shortly after, Turner was arrested and charged with making criminal threats to intimidate the judges.

But as his trial proceeded, Turner made a stunning revelation: He had been acting on the FBI’s orders the whole time:

As NorthJersey.com reported: They called him “Valhalla.” But it was more than a nickname. For more than five years, Hal Turner of North Bergen lived a double life. The public knew him as an ultra-right-wing radio talk show host and Internet blogger with an audience of neo-Nazis and white supremacists attracted to his scorched-earth racism and bare-knuckles bashing of public figures. But to the FBI, and its expanding domestic counter-terror intelligence operations in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, Turner was “Valhalla” — his code name as an informant who spied on his own controversial followers.

The FBI claimed that Turner was only a fringe asset whose behavior was outside the FBI’s control. That turned out to be a lie.

An FBI memo said Turner “has proven highly reliable and is in a unique position to provide vital information on multiple subversive domestic organizations,” NewJersey.com reported. The memo went on to say that Turner’s “statistical accomplishments include over 100 subjects identified, over 10 acts of violence prevented and multiple subjects arrested.”

COINTELPRO

The FBI’s famous 15-year-long Counter Intelligence Program, abbreviated COINTELPRO, is best-known for spying on Martin Luther King Jr. and sending him an anonymous letter encouraging him to commit suicide. COINTELPRO is also notorious for monitoring various anti-Vietnam War protesters.

But COINTELPRO’s activities were far more eclectic than just espionage and smear tactics. The FBI also routinely employed agents provocateur in ways that clearly paved the way for shenanigans like the Whitmer kidnapping “plot.”

From 1967 through 1970, Tommy Tongyai, better known as “Tommy the Traveler,” hopped around the country posing as a radical member of Students for a Democratic Society, as detailed in an article by Andrew Wickenden for a Hobart and Williams Smith College publiation. In fact, Tongyai was an FBI informant, who persistently urged non-violent activists to up their game:

Two students at Hobart College, acting at Tongyai’s urging, firebombed a campus ROTC building, and were then swiftly arrested and sentenced to several months in prison each.

COINTELPRO’s activities were only exposed when the Citizens’ Commission to Investigate the FBI, a left-wing activist group, broke into an FBI field office in the suburbs of Philadelphia, stole relevant documents, and then gave them to the media. As soon as the program became public, the FBI announced it would immediately stop all such activities. But that doesn’t meant they did. According to ex-operative Joseph Burton, the FBI paid him to set up and lead a group of Maoist radicals, the Red Star Cadre. Burton says the FBI paid for the group’s equipment, travel, and lodging when it journeyed to the 1972 Republican National Convention in Miami. While there, Burton encouraged demonstrators to try to topple a bus and then blow it up (they tried, but were unable to do so). He ran the group until 1974.

Herald Square Bomber

In 2004, Shahawar Matin Siraj, a bookstore employee, was recorded by FBI informant Osama Eldawoody “plotting” to bomb the Herald Square subway station in New York. He was arrested, convicted of engaging in a terrorist conspiracy, and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Except, without Eldawoody’s prodding, there would have been no “conspiracy” at all. Eldawoody, who was paid $100,000 for his informant work, actively inflamed anti-American sentiment in Siraj, acting as an older mentor who pushed him in the direction of violent action.

Eventually, Siraj tried to back out of the plan, but Eldawoody manipulated him to stay the course, as detailed by NY Times reports.

Siraj was eventually arrested, brought down in a plot whose entire existence hinged on an FBI instigator.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief