Jaguars’ Tyler Eifert wears name of slain police officer David Dorn on his helmet

by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2020

Almost all NFL players for their opening game chose to display the name of someone allegedly killed by police on the back of their helmets.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert went in a different direction.

Eifert chose to have the name of fallen retired police officer David Dorn on the back of his helmet. Dorn was murdered on June 2 during rioting in St. Louis.

Following the Jaguars 27-20 opening day victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Eifert tweeted: “Great win to start the season. Love being a part of this new team and community! It was honor wearing David Dorns name on my helmet today!”

Eifert in the past has said he stands for the National Anthem rather than kneeling to honor family who are in the military and also said “I stand because I love my country.”

The NFL announced in July that players would be allowed to wear slogans, or names of victims on their helmets as the NFL’s 2020 season kicks off.

Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston noted:

Eifert is one of the small handful of NFL players who has dared express patriotic feelings about the United States. Back in 2016, when protesting the country during the national anthem swept the NFL, Eifert boldly announced that he would not be taking a knee. ‘I stand because I want to honor the people putting their lives on the line for me on a daily basis in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard,’ Eifert, who was then with the Cincinnati Bengals, wrote at the time. ‘I stand because my cousin is a pilot in the United States Air Force, risking his life flying F-15s in active war zones. He takes pride in his job protecting Americans, a sacrifice that all members of every branch of the United States military willfully take. That same year, Eifert wore the name of fallen Army Ranger and former NFL star, Pat Tillman, on his cleats.

Great win to start the season. Love being a part of this new team and community! It was honor wearing David Dorns name on my helmet today! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/cJYtadhVuS — Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) September 14, 2020

