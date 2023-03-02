J6 video shows police holding door open, allowing hundreds of protesters to enter Capitol

by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2023

A newly obtained video from inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 shows police officers not only allowing protesters to enter the building, but holding the door open for them.

The video, obtained from the Department of Justice and shared by host of the popular “Intellectual Froglegs” videos Joe Dan Gorman, shows some 250 protesters being allowed to enter via the Upper West Terrace doors.

The protesters are seen entering the Capitol with no resistance from Capitol Police officers.

The protesters “are all very orderly and respectful of the police officers, who don’t appear to be the least bit concerned about their safety from the ‘dangerous insurrectionists,’ ” 100 Percent Fed Up’s Patty McMurray reported on March 1.

At one point in the video, a police officer is seen appearing to be making an attempt to stop the protesters, but when another police officer whispers in his ear he stops and then backs up to allow the protesters to enter.

A Capitol Police officer is seen walking back into the Capitol “with his back toward the large crowd of protesters. He doesn’t appear to have any concerns about turning his back on the ‘dangerous mob,’ ” McMurray noted.

Several of the protesters who were allowed by police to enter the Capitol have been hunted down by the FBI and charged by the DOJ.

More and more evidence is surfacing, “hopefully, to exonerate hundreds of innocent men and women who’ve been persecuted and prosecuted with help from the Deep State and dirty Democrats,” McMurray wrote. “By the time Trump supporters arrived at the Capitol from the Ellipse where Trump had spoken, the barricades around the Capitol had already been ripped down by undisclosed individuals. As a result, most people had no idea they were breaking the law when they walked up to the Capitol building to join what they believed was a lawful protest.”

