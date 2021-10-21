It’s war: New Trump group to fight ‘liberal media consortium’ and ‘BigTech’ censors

by WorldTribune Staff, October 21, 2021

Former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) will soon launch a social network, named “TRUTH Social,” to “rival Big Tech,” according to an Oct. 20 company announcement.

(Before the launch, those interested can join the waiting list here).

The full TMTG statement follows:

PALM BEACH, FL — October 20, 2021 — Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) have entered into a definitive merger agreement, providing for a business combination that will result in Trump Media & Technology Group becoming a publicly listed company, subject to regulatory and stockholder approval. The transaction values Trump Media & Technology Group at an initial enterprise value of $875 Million, with a potential additional earnout of $825 Million in additional shares (at the valuation they are granted) for a cumulative valuation of up to $1.7 Billion depending on the performance of the stock price post-business combination. Trump Media & Technology Group’s growth plans initially will be funded by DWAC’s cash in trust of $293 Million (assuming no redemptions).

Trump Media & Technology Group’s mission is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the “Big Tech” companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America.

Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) will soon be launching a social network, named “TRUTH Social.” TRUTH Social is now available for Pre-Order in the Apple App store. TRUTH Social plans to begin its Beta Launch for invited guests in November 2021. A nationwide rollout is expected in the first quarter of 2022. Those who are interested in joining TRUTH Social may now visit www.truthsocial.com to sign up for the invite list.

President Donald J. Trump, the Chairman of TMTG, stated, “I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!”

Patrick F. Orlando, Chairman/CEO of DWAC, stated, “Digital World was formed to create public shareholder value and we believe that TMTG is one of the most promising business combination partners to fulfill that purpose. DWAC currently has $293 Million in trust, assuming minimal redemptions, which can fuel TMTG’s scale up, including to provide world class leading technology services to build strong and secure social networks and diverse media offerings. Given the total addressable market and President Trump’s large following, we believe the TMTG opportunity has the potential to create significant shareholder value.”

Additionally, TMTG intends to launch a subscription video on demand service (TMTG+). TMTG+ will feature ‘non-woke’ entertainment programming, news, podcasts, and more. TMTG has named Scott St. John as the leader of TMTG+ Corporate Operations. Scott St. John is the Executive Producer of “Deal or No Deal’ and “America’s Got Talent” and has produced over 1,000 hours of Network and Cable TV.

Please visit TMTG’s corporate website at www.tmtgcorp.com for a Company Overview, and a video tour of TRUTH Social.

The transaction is subject to approval by stockholders of DWAC and TMTG and other customary closing conditions, including any applicable regulatory approvals.

EF Hutton is acting as sole financial and capital markets advisor to DWAC.

In connection with the merger agreement and the proposed business combination, the Company intends to file with the SEC a Registration Statement, which will include a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and a proxy statement/prospectus.

DWAC, TMTG and their respective directors, executive officers, other members of management and employees may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders with respect to the proposed business combination.

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed Business Combination between TMTG and the Company.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination.

This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) completed its initial public offering in September 2021, raising approximately USD 293 Million in cash proceeds for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Digital World’s strategy is to identify and complete business combinations with technology-focused, market leading companies. For more information, please visit www.dwacspac.com

