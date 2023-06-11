It’s 2023, but ‘pandemic theater’ continues at the Biden White House

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 11, 2023

Memo to NCAA champion athletes: Do you know where your mask is?

Even though the year is 2023 and such nonsense has long been debunked, the White House is demanding that any unvaccinated athlete from championship teams who plan on attending “College Athlete Day” at the White House must wear a mask and stay six feet away from other guests.

Joe Biden and “Doctor” Jill Biden are inviting national championship teams from NCAA Division I, II, and III to the White House on Monday.

“After all available evidence has confirmed that masks are completely ineffective at stopping Covid, the Biden administration just won’t quit,” OutKick’s Ian Miller noted, adding that, even though Biden ended the Covid emergency months ago and “well after the overwhelming majority of Americans have moved on, they’re still engaging in pandemic theater.”

If we follow the science we find that the Covid shots do not prevent the recipient from contracting the virus. In fact, regulators in Europe say getting too many Covid booster shots may actually weaken your immune response. But, then again, Team Biden continued to characterize Covid as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” long after the science had proven otherwise.

Fox News acquired a copy of what critics called the absurd White House Covid protocols for the NCAA athletes: “Masking Guidance: Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask on the White House grounds. Guests who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask at all times and maintain at least 6 feet distance from others while on the White House grounds.”

Miller noted: “It’s hard to imagine a less justifiable set of policies than this. But it makes perfect sense coming from a Covid extremist administration that promoted Dr. Fauci and got every major policy question wrong. Requiring masks and social distancing in June 2023 is ridiculous enough, given the evidence against them. But purposefully discriminating against the unvaccinated takes this nonsense to an entirely different level.”

Miller continued: “Study after study has confirmed that the White House, Dr. Fauci and their political allies at the CDC were wrong. Masks don’t work, COVID vaccines don’t stop the spread, and social distancing was a completely inaccurate guess. Anyone still hanging on to these nonsensical ideas is doing so out of paranoia, irrationality and with a purposeful disregard for science.

“It shouldn’t be so surprising that the Biden administration continues to show its disregard for reality. But it highlights, yet again, the consistent truth that those who claim most ferociously to “follow the science” are most often ignoring it.”

