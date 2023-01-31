It begins: DOJ stiffs U.S. Congress on communications about Biden classified documents

by WorldTribune Staff, January 31, 2023

The Department of Justice on Monday denied a request from House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan for information involving the DOJ’s investigation into classified documents found at Joe Biden’s home and a former office.

In a letter to Jordan, Carlos Felipe Uriarte, the assistant attorney general for DOJ’s office of legislative affairs, pointed to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Jan. 12 selection of special counsel Robert Hur to investigate Biden’s apparent mishandling of classified information as the key reason why the DOJ was limiting its sharing of information with the Republican-led House.

In a letter to Garland on Jan. 13, Jordan demanded all documents and communications between the DOJ, the FBI, and the Executive Office of the President about Biden’s classified documents.

In response, the assistant AG told Jordan on Monday: “Your letter … requests non-public information that is central to the ongoing Special Counsel investigation. The Department’s longstanding policy is to maintain the confidentiality of such information regarding open matters. This policy protects the American people’s interest in the evenhanded, dispassionate, and effective administration of justice. Disclosing non-public information about ongoing investigations could violate statutory requirements or court orders, reveal road maps of our investigations, and interfere with the Department’s ability to gather facts, interview witnesses, and bring criminal prosecutions where warranted.”

Jordan spokesman Russell Dye told the Washington Examiner: “Our Members are rightly concerned about the Justice Department’s double standard here. After all, some of the Biden documents were found at a think tank that has received funds from communist China. It’s concerning, to say the least, that the Department is more interested in playing politics than cooperating.”

Jordan also called on the DOJ to provide all of the documents and communications related to the storage of the classified records at Biden’s office and his home, as well as all records tied to the discovery of the documents with classified markings.

Uriarte said: “Disclosures to Congress about active investigations risk jeopardizing those investigations and creating the appearance that Congress may be exerting improper political pressure or attempting to influence Department decisions in certain cases. The Special Counsel regulations establish procedures for disclosing certain information to Congress at the onset and conclusion of a Special Counsel investigation.”

