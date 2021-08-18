Is Joe Biden on a permanent vacation?

by WorldTribune Staff, August 18, 2021

After a brief return to D.C. to blame everyone but himself for the catastrophe in Afghanistan, Joe Biden went back on vacation. As this is written there has been no announced schedule for his return.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made excuses for her absentee boss: “He likes Camp David. It’s a place to be outside, spend time with family, and certainly has beautiful, beautiful scenery there.”

That’s fine for a retiree, observers say, but not for the installed commander-in-chief during a major crisis in which thousands of Americans remain trapped behind enemy lines.

White House aides on Tuesday said they did not know when Biden would return to D.C.

“The president will return to the White House. I don’t have an exact time for you,” Psaki told reporters during the daily briefing.

Breitbart’s John Nolte noted on Aug. 18: “We are entering day five of a crisis where thousands of American civilians are trapped in Afghanistan, and the president of the United States was … on vacation, is still nowhere to be found, is not talking to the American public, is totally incommunicado, is not even releasing statements or speaking to other world leaders.

“This is not normal.”

Liz Harrington, spokesperson for former President Donald Trump said in a Tuesday interview on OAN: “The American people see exactly what’s going on. If the regime was smart they would have trotted Joe Biden out to resign. Not to just be out there and blame everyone but themselves. This is their own disaster in the making.”

Trump has called on Biden to resign.

Harrington noted early this week: “Instead of putting up the LGBT flag and tweeting about it at the Embassy in Kabul, they should have been talking about how to keep an agreement orchestrated by President Trump. How do we do this safely? Where is General Milley? Instead of testifying about white rage why was he not on the ground doing a strategic plan? But sadly this is who is running our country now. They are enemies of the United States. They are anti-American. And they would rather spend their time on woke, far-left radical ideology, than defeating our enemies, keeping us safer, creating jobs, securing our border… As President Trump said today, none of this would be possible if we didn’t have the crime of the century.”

Biden departed D.C. on July 30 for a weekend vacation in Delaware and returned to Washington on Aug. 2.

On Friday, Aug. 6, he returned to Delaware before traveling back to D.C. on Aug. 10, but only to celebrate the Senate passing the so-called “infrastructure” bill.

On Aug. 12, Biden returned to Delaware to resume his vacation before leaving for Camp David on Aug. 13 as the crisis in Afghanistan escalated.

As the Taliban swept into Kabul and seized power over the weekend, Biden remained at Camp David.

He returned to the White House from Camp David on Aug. 16 for a few hours to deliver a speech before returning to the presidential retreat on Marine One that same night, landing at 9:05 p.m.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks, an Afghan war veteran from Indiana, tweeted: “Does Joe Biden even want to be president any more?”

Psaki said Biden would do an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos while at Camp David, which would be aired on Wednesday.

“In terms of additional portions of the schedule next week, we’re still working those through so I don’t have an update at this moment in time,” Psaki said.

Critics say Biden’s breaking of the Trump administration’s agreement with the Taliban gave the Taliban license to break all their promises and invade.

