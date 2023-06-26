IRS whistleblower bombshell is too big to ignore but media and DOJ are trying

by WorldTribune Staff, June 26, 2023

NBC News reported that the Biden White House has no plans to address the IRS whistleblower allegations. That is about as in-depth as regime media will go in covering the bombshell revelations which put Joe Biden at the scene of a conversation with one of his son’s business partners. Joe Biden has continually denied knowing anything about his son’s foreign business deals.

Meanwhile, as detailed below, the Biden administration continues its all-out investigation and prosecution of chief political opponent Donald J. Trump.

During a press briefing, Newsmax TV White House correspondent James Rosen asked National Security Council spokesman John Kirby about the curious WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to his Chinese Communist Part-tied associate Henry Zhao that seems to implicate Joe Biden in his son’s business dealings.

“John Kirby ran like a little girl from the podium,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted. “This must be the approved talking point by the Democrats’ war room: When asked about Hunter — gather your skirts and run! ‘Cause Kirby’s not the only one doing it.”

Taking Kirby’s place at the podium was White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. When asked the same question Kirby avoided, Chumley noted, “she booted, deflected, avoided and then got really ticked; no doubt, even more ticked when other reporters in the White House briefing room wouldn’t let the matter drop.”

“Was the president there or not?” a report asked, following on Rosen’s line of questioning that went unanswered.

“I will refer you to my colleagues. They have addressed this and I will refer you to them,” Jean-Pierre said.

In reality, no one on Team Biden has “addressed” it.

“The White House hasn’t really explained the matter of the WhatsApp message (above photo) that, if taken at face value, shows Joe Biden being used as a bulldog by his son to threaten communists into paying up, or paying — some unstated price,” Chumley wrote. “Saying ‘nothing to see here, folks, go home’ is not the same as an explanation. And they’re not really fooling anyone with this bogus narrative; they’re actually only fueling speculation and non-stop media coverage.”

The WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden reads:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” Hunter’s 2017 WhatsApp message to Zhao reportedly reads. “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight.

“And Z,” the message continued, an obvious reference to Zhao, “if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Christopher Clark, did not deny that the WhatsApp message had been sent. He only said that it was “illegal” to release the text (he did not explain why) and then added that “[a]ny verifiable words or actions of my client in the midst of a horrible addiction are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family.”

Law professor Jonathan Turley noted: “Most of us expected a simple denial. Yet, after five years, Hunter has never even denied that the laptop was his. His team has continued with the same non-denial denials. The transcript also details how investigators wanted to confirm the authenticity of the Whatsapp message through the company. The Justice Department reportedly shut down that effort.”

Former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social:

“Many say that it’s 100 times bigger than Watergate, and yet the Mainstream Media doesn’t even report the fact that Joe Biden has illegally taken millions and millions of dollars from China, Ukraine, and many other countries. Is that why Biden is allowing China to build MILITARY FACILITIES in Cuba, why hundreds of billions of dollars are given, without any control, to Ukraine, or why we allow the Cartels to totally run our horrendous OPEN BORDER? We are a corrupt Country with a corrupt Media!”

Meanwhile, as the DOJ and Biden regime media continue to ignore the IRS whistleblower bombshell, their pursuit of Trump goes on unabated.

DOJ refuses to release documents Trump sought to declassify

Washington Times columnist Rowan Scarborough noted in a June 23 op-ed that Trump “sorted through his White House records two years ago, knowing the FBI, Hillary Clinton enforcers and Democrats conspired to ruin his presidency from the start — based on a hoax. His mindset: He wanted to collect the skullduggery’s official Russia inquiry documents, declassify them, and let the public read a fuller story.”

Scarborough continued:

Think back to 2017 to understand why the former president wanted to archive Russiagate.

Imagine you are the U.S. president in waiting, and into your New York office comes FBI Director James Comey. He tells you of an “intelligence” report that you, Donald Trump, romped with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel.

But he doesn’t tell you the information came via the Hillary Clinton campaign or that his FBI was going hog-wild using the same information — a Democratic-financed dossier — to destroy you.

“Honestly, I never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013,” a nonchalant Mr. Comey said a year later to ABC News.

He also didn’t tell the incoming president that a month before, he had pressed the CIA to take the dossier in full and put it in the Obama administration’s assessment of Russian election interference.

I can only conclude that Mr. Comey wanted the world to know that Mr. Trump was accused of a massive conspiracy with the Kremlin. He wanted the intelligence people to embrace and love the dossier just as the FBI did. Yet at that time, the FBI had not confirmed a single substantive claim — and never would.

“On December 28 [2016], Director Comey was still insisting the document be in the body [of the Russia assessment],” a Senate Intelligence Committee report later stated.

“The dossier’s claim of a “well-development conspiracy of cooperation” between Mr. Trump and the Kremlin — the nut sentence that drove the FBI’s get-Trump bias — was made up, the John Durham inquiry would later conclude.

“But the FBI was a sinister place in 2016-17. The Hoover Building’s seventh floor would keep using the dossier to fraudulently obtain wiretap warrants from judges and cast a wide net to try to snare Mr. Trump and his aides.

“Their passion came despite revelations from the dossier’s main source, Russian Igor Danchenko. He told the FBI’s lead intelligence analyst on Jan. 25, 2017, that the dossier’s author, British ex-spy Christopher Steele, ‘misstated or exaggerated’ Mr. Danchenko’s reports to him, according to a Justice Department IG report.

“The salacious tale that Mr. Comey personally took to then-President-elect Trump was ‘rumor and speculation,’ Mr. Danchenko said.

“When he bid the White House goodbye, Mr. Trump knew all this when he decided to safeguard Russia documents by ordering them declassified.”

Scarborough noted that his analysis sought “to put in context Mr. Trump’s mindset and how he felt justified in retaining documents to prove his Russia innocence. The FBI had never targeted a U.S. president the way it went after Mr. Trump. It never dawned on agents that they themselves, along with Mrs. Clinton’s operatives, were using unverified Russian information and sources to interfere in the election.”

John Solomon’s Just the News reported in March that Solomon is suing the DOJ for refusing to release the Russia documents Trump had ordered declassified.

Meanwhile, special counsel Robert Hur has yet to report on his investigation of Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified material. From his days as vice president, he had five batches of secret documents in three locations: his Chinese-funded think tank office, his home and his garage, next to his Corvette.

The FBI took and published photos of Trump’s boxes of documents. “We are waiting for the Biden montage,” Scarborough wrote. “I can already imagine the final Hur report conclusions from the Department of Democratic Party Justice: ‘unintentional; poor staff work; not aware; mix-up.’ ”

.@RepDonaldsPress highlights that Hunter Biden never registered under the Foreign Agent Registration Act while collecting at least $17 to $25 million as part of Joe Biden’s foreign influence peddling scheme, and Paul Manafort was imprisoned for much less.pic.twitter.com/CxcEcrT0hs — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 25, 2023

