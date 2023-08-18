IRS agent shoots and kills fellow agent during training exercise

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 18, 2023

An IRS special agent was shot and killed by another IRS agent during a training exercise on Thursday at a federal gun range in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department said that officers responded to the scene and found the IRS agent with serious injuries.

“The agent was immediately taken to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center to be treated for the injury. The agent passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital,” an IRS statement said.

The agent who died was not identified.

The special agents involved in Thursday’s shooting were part of the tax agency’s Criminal Investigations with the Phoenix Field Office. Special agents with IRS-Criminal Investigations are the law enforcement branch of the IRS and are fully-sworn law enforcement officers who investigate violations of the Internal Revenue Code, including potential tax crimes, money laundering and some bank secrecy act violations.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a website that tracks law enforcement line-of-duty deaths, Thursday’s incident is the fifth line-of-duty death involving IRS Criminal Investigations and the first involving a shooting death.

The incident occurred at the Federal Bureau of Prisons gun range, which multiple agencies are using via an inter-agency agreement, Arizona’s Family reported. The spokesperson said no Federal Bureau of Prisons employees were injured in the incident.

Special agents with the FBI’s Phoenix Field Office are investigating the shooting.

“The FBI’s investigation will be methodical and thorough to address every element of the incident,” the bureau said in a statement.

🚨#BREAKING: IRS Agent Fatally Shoots and kills another Agent At Phoenix Shooting gun Range 📌#Phoenix | #Arizona Right now Law enforcements and emergency crews are on the scene after a Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agent lost their life due to an inadvertent shooting by… pic.twitter.com/jaa7ofwSSN — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 18, 2023

