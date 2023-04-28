IRS hiring armed agents in all 50 states

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 28, 2023

A job posting on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) website shows the tax collection agency is hiring armed agents to work all 50 states.

Under the posting “We’re Hiring Special Agents Now!”, the IRS says the armed agents are required to “be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.”

While Team Biden is doing all it can to stop Americans from carrying firearms, another duty listed on the IRS posting is to “carry a firearm.”

A special agent “must be prepared to protect him/herself or others from physical attacks at any time and without warning and use firearms in life-threatening situations; must be willing to use force up to and including the use of deadly force,” the job posting says.

Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) notes that the IRS has “360 vacancies” for agents, and those vacancies are spread across all 50 states.

The IRS website states that the job was open for applicants beginning on Feb. 15 and will close to applicants on Dec. 31. The starting salary is listed as $52,921.

Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress used the Inflation Reduction Act to send $80 billion to the IRS.

ATR points out the IRS is “on pace to hire 87,000 IRS employees over the next decade.”

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish