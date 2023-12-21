Iranian ‘child bride’ forced into marriage at 15 is hanged for murdering her husband

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 21, 2023

Authorities in Iran executed a “child bride” who had been held in prison for murdering her husband.

Samira Sabzian, who was forced into marriage at age 15, was hanged in Ghezelhesar Prison, according to Iran Human Rights (IHR).

IHR Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said Sabzian was a victim of “gender apartheid, child marriage, and domestic violence” and said that Iranian authorities carried out the execution despite pleas for leniency from around the world.

“[T]oday she fell victim to the incompetent and corrupt regime’s killing machine. A regime that has sustained itself solely through killing and instilling fear,” Amiry-Moghaddam said in a statement. “Ali Khamenei and other leaders of the Islamic Republic must be held accountable for this crime.”

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights said it was “alarmed” at the execution, adding: “We again urge Iran to establish a moratorium on all executions with a view to abolishing the death penalty.”

Critics say the UN Human Rights Council is a joke as it allows Iran to serve on the Council and even to chair its Social Forum despite the fact that it has executed over 200 women since 2010. Women have no right to divorce in Iran, even in cases of domestic violence and abuse.

Sabzian had been in prison for 10 years after having been arrested for the murder of her husband.

IHR said Sabzian had two young children – including a newborn baby – at the time of her arrest. Sabzian did not see them for 10 years until they came to say their goodbyes at the prison before her execution.

According to IHR, 18 women have been executed in Iran this year.

