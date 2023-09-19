‘Into the Capitol!’: Ray Epps, who was there, charged with one misdemeanor count for J6 role

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 19, 2023

More than two and half years after Jan. 6, 2021, Ray Epps has been charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly or disruptive conduct in connection with the J6 protest.

Critics slammed the misdemeanor charge as a joke, noting that Epps was videotaped encouraging people to enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Meanwhile, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison despite not even being in D.C. on J6.

On Jan. 5, 2021, Epps was caught on video saying to a group of individuals: “I’m gonna put it out there. I’m probably gonna go to jail for this. Tomorrow, we need to go into the Capitol! Into the Capitol!”

Epps, 61, was charged by the Department of Justice on Monday.

The DOJ accused Epps of “knowingly, and with intent to impede and disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business and official functions, engage in disorderly and disruptive conduct,” adding that this occurred in and around a “posted, cordoned-off, and otherwise restricted area within the United States Capitol and its grounds, where the Vice President was and would be temporarily visiting.”

Epps faces a potential fine and up to one year in prison if convicted. His attorney, Edward Ungvarsky, told the New York Post he anticipates his client will plead guilty but declined to comment further.

During an interview with the Select Committee on January 6 last year, Epps said: “I never intended to break the law. It’s not in my DNA. I’ve never — I’m sure you’ve looked up my record. I don’t break the law.”

