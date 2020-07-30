Instagram censors Madonna for praising Frontline Doctors member

by WorldTribune Staff, July 30, 2020

Instagram flagged, then deleted a post by Madonna in which the pop star praised Dr. Stella Immanuel, the Houston physician who says she has successfully treated 350 coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine.

“The truth will set us all free,” Madonna wrote, according to screen shots of her now-deleted Instagram post.

“But some people don’t want to hear the truth. Especially the people in power who stand to make money from this long drawn out search for a vaccine. Which has been proven and available for months. They would rather let fear control them and let the rich get richer and the poor and sick get sicker.”

“This woman is my hero,” Madonna concluded, referring to Dr. Immanuel, who in a viral video of an America’s Frontline Doctors press conference detailed her success using hydroxychloroquine to treat covid patients.

Instagram first blurred the video and added a “False Information” label, according to multiple reports.

Instagram then removed Madonna’s post, saying it had been reviewed by “independent fact checkers.”

Breibart News noted that Facebook, which owns Instagram, “has been stepping up its fact-checking efforts on the photo-sharing platform, relying on a network of outside fact-checking organizations that are mostly left-leaning.”

A spokesperson for Instagram told The Guardian that Madonna’s post was deleted “for making false claims about cures and prevention methods for Covid-19.”

Madonna revealed in May that she got tested and discovered that she had antibodies for the coronavirus.

The video of the doctors’ press conference was censored by Facebook, Twitter, and Google/YouTube.

The video accumulated more than 17 million views during the eight hours it was hosted on Facebook, with more than 185,000 concurrent viewers, making it the second most-engaged post on Facebook that day.

Twitter suspends conservatives for discussing effectiveness of hydroxy

Twitter on Wednesday temporarily suspended the accounts of PragerU and other prominent conservatives after they tweeted videos of doctors commenting on the effectiveness of the hydroxychloroquine, Breitbart News reported.

PragerU had its account restricted for allegedly violating the platform’s rules regarding posts about coronavirus after sharing a video of the “White Coat Summit” featuring medical doctors.

“American doctors are holding a ‘White Coat Summit’ in Washington, D.C. to address ‘a massive disinformation campaign’ by the media about coronavirus,” said PragerU’s tweet. “Watch as Dr. Stella Immanuel tackles the media’s narrative about hydroxychloroquine.”

Director and producer Robby Starbuck was suspended from Twitter after replying to someone, “I guess you think Dr. Harvey Risch, an epidemiology professor at Yale School of Public Health isn’t a real doctor? He’s also touting that Hydroxychloroquine works.”

Starbuck was later notified by Twitter that his tweet had violated the Twitter Rules regarding “the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19,” and that his account had been temporarily restricted from tweeting.

Dr. David Samadi was suspended after tweeting: “If people hate President Trump, that is entirely their prerogative. When their hatred causes them to deliberately hide good news about a life-saving treatment for a global pandemic, that is when the line is crossed. Hydroxychloroquine works and it has worked.”

Australian-American author Nick Adams was suspended for tweeting, “Hydroxychloroquine SAVES lives! Rt!”

Rep. Gohmert says he’ll use hydroxychloroquine

Rep. Louie Gohmert said Wednesday that he will be taking hydroxychloroquine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Texas Republican said in an appearance on Fox News that he and his doctor have agreed he would start taking the anti-malarial drug.

“My doctor and I are all in,” Gohmert said in an interview with Sean Hannity.

“I got a text before I came on from a friend doctor who just found out he had it, and he started the regimen, too — zinc and hydroxychloroquine. And that will start in a day or two, so thank you,” he said.

Gohmert said he is asymptomatic and intends to take the drug as a prophylactic, as President Donald Trump did some weeks ago without in his case even having tested positive.

