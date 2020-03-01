Infected? Rash of media reports claim president called coronavirus ‘hoax’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 1, 2020

Quoting what president says out of context and spreading it to the consolidated leftist major media as the next “bombshell”: That is just one of the symptoms of Trump Derangement Syndrome, analysts said.

President Donald Trump, during a rally in South Carolina on Friday, said that the Democrats’ politicizing of the coronavirus is “their new hoax.”

Commentators noted that, what those infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome heard was: “Trump called the coronavirus a hoax.”

Here is what the president actually said: “Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. Coronavirus. They’re politicizing it. We did one of the great jobs, you say, ‘How’s President Trump doing?’ They go, ‘Oh, not good, not good.’ They have no clue; they don’t have any clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa. They can’t count their votes!

“One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything, they tried it over and over. They’ve been doing it since you got in.’ It’s all turning, they lost, it’s all turning. Think of it. And this is their new hoax.”

Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank tweeted: “Remember this moment: Trump, in South Carolina, just called the coronavirus a ‘hoax.’ ”

Nan Cook of Politico tweeted: “ICYMI: Trump urged his supporters at a rally tonight in South Carolina to treat the coronavirus like a ‘hoax.’ ”

NBC and CNBC followed suit: An NBC headline read: “Trump calls coronavirus Democrats’ ‘new hoax.’ ” CNBC’s headline: “Trump says the coronavirus is the Democrats’ ‘new hoax.’ ”

Again, what the president actually said was that Democrats’ “politicizing the coronavirus” is “their new hoax.” He did not call the coronavirus a “hoax.”

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted: “This is what happens when too many in the media resist, instead of report. The President has said intemperate things – he did NOT do so here. Coronavirus coverage is too important for the press to get it wrong. MSM is proving Trump got this one right.”

Recent outbursts from those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome were not limited to the coronavirus.

Actress Patricia Arquette shared a message on social media asking the American people to participate in a one-day “economic shutdown” to send a message to Trump.

“It’s easy. DO NOT SPEND ANY MONEY ON ANYTHING ANYWHERE,” Arquette said in an Instagram post, calling for a boycott on March 2.

The 51-year-old actress shared the message with her nearly 150,000 followers, saying the goal of the shutdown is to create a $238 billion dip in the U.S. economy.

On Thursday, CNN commentator Angela Rye told blacks who support Trump they should be ashamed of themselves.

“[Y]ou want to give Donald Trump kudos for throwing Cheez-It bits at you, and then criticize the people who have spent their careers doing things for the betterment of black people and black society. And I would just say at that point if you still go over to Donald Trump after that: Shame on you. Period,” Rye said.

Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson tweeted: “When people get too far out of line – the Overseers are usually replaced by the Divers. Democrats are losing control of the black vote – so expect more of this crazy.”

Also on Thursday, when former NFL player Jack Brewer praised Trump during a Black History Month event at the White House, he was called an “Uncle Tom” by a CNN commentator.

During the event, Brewer said: “I gotta say this because it’s Black History Month: Man, you the first black president.”

CNN’s Keith Boykin was livid: “[Trump] has not made any serious effort to reach black people. The idea that anybody would sit in a room with Donald Trump and call him the first black president after we had Barack Obama as the president of the United States. It shows just what kind of Uncle Toms were sitting in that room in the first place.”

Analysts noted that, also sitting in that room and apparently “Uncle Toms” in Boykin’s book, was Alveda King, the niece of Rev. Martin Luther King.

Then there is the case of New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, who analysts say is one of the worst sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“There are few constants in life. But historically, there are three. Death, taxes and Paul Krugman is always on the wrong side of an issue,” Nick Arama wrote for RedState on Feb. 28.

“Krugman is so deluded by his TDS it colors everything he does and quite frankly his morality.”

Arama noted that most people “are approaching the question of the coronavirus with care, trying to be accurate and not stoke fear from something that so far in the U.S. would have a very low risk, in addition to a very low fatality risk.”

Arama continued: “The markets have been uneasy over the last three days because of concerns about global supply lines and there was a drop down to 25,000.”

But to Krugman it sounded like an opportunity to celebrate. He tweeted: “Dow 25,000!”

“Imagine someone like this appearing to celebrate people losing savings. And imagine how when it was going up, it was somehow due to Obama but if it drops it isn’t about global supplies, it’s about Trump to folks like Krugman,” Arama wrote.

Twitch.tv host Tony Bruno tweeted in response to Krugman: “Wow. You called it Comrade!!!! Congrats on rooting against everyday Americans and seniors who worked all their lives.”

Radio host Neal Boortz replied to Krugman: “You are a true piece of crap — your hatred of Trump causes you to celebrate the misfortune of others.”

It was on election night in 2016 where analysts say Krugman developed full blown Trump Derangement Syndrome. As Trump was poised to win, Krugman predicted a “global recession” would ensue. Krugman said: “It really does now look like President Donald J. Trump, and markets are plunging… If the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never…”

